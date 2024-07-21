BCCI Announces Support of Rs 8.5 crore to IOA for 2024 Paris Olympics

"I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign. To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!" he posted on X.117 athletes will represent India at the Paris Olympics. The final contingent of 257 members also features 140 support staff. The athletics will make the biggest group in the contingent with 29 names (11 women and 18 men), followed by shooting (21) and hockey (19).Eight players will represent Table Tennis, while badminton (7) will feature seven competitors. Wrestling, archery, and boxing will have six representatives each, followed by golf (4), tennis (3), swimming (2), sailing (2), and one each for equestrian, judo, rowing and weightlifting.