BCCI Announces India Men's Home Season Schedule For 2026-27

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the complete schedule for the senior national men’s team’s international home season for 2026-27, unveiling a packed calendar featuring 22 matches across 17 cities. The schedule indicates that fans will see superstar cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play as many as 18 ODIs over the next 12 months.

After hosting a Test match against South Africa in November last year, Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium has now secured a game in the 2027 Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia that will be the highlight of the national team's home schedule unveiled by the BCCI on Thursday. The ODI matches will certainly be keenly observed as the legendary white-ball duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma expected to feature in all of them.

The duo, who have retired from Tests and T20Is, are now focusing exclusively on ODIs as they prepare for the 2027 World Cup, set to be held in Africa. The upcoming home season features an exciting, action-packed schedule with four visiting teams - West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia - across multiple formats.

The season will commence with the West Indies tour of India, starting on September 27, 2026. The tour will feature a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series. The ODIs will be played in Trivandrum, Guwahati and New Chandigarh, before the action shifts to the T20Is, which will be hosted across Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

India will then host Sri Lanka in December 2026 for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODI leg will be played in Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune will host the T20Is.

At the start of the new year, Zimbabwe will tour India for a three-match ODI series in January 2027. The matches will be held in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The season will culminate with the prestigious and much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, featuring a five-match Test series against Australia, beginning on January 21, 2027, in Nagpur. The contest will then move to Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad, promising a compelling battle between two of the premier sides in world cricket.