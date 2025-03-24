BCCI announces central contracts for senior Women's team
Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Deepti retained in highest category
New Delhi: India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, her deputy Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were on Monday retained in Grade A, the highest category of central contracts offered by BCCI.
Pacer Renuka Thakur, all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh and opener Shafali Verma managed to hold on to their Grade B contracts. Left-arm orthodox bowler Rajeshwari Gaikwad, who was in Grade B last year, didn't find a place this season.
Young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, fast bowlers Titas Sadhu and Arundhati Reddy, all-rounder Amanjot Kaur and wicketkeeper Uma Chetry have got their first central contracts as they have been included in Grade C along side Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar.