 Top
Home » Sports

BCCI Announces ₹51 Cr for Women’s WC Winners

Sports
3 Nov 2025 10:44 AM IST

The Indian women's team under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final on Sunday to win its first ever global trophy

BCCI Announces ₹51 Cr for Women’s WC Winners
x
Indian players celebrate with the trophy after their win over South Africa in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match in Navi Mumbai, India on Sunday. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: The BCCI will reward the Indian women's cricket team with Rs 51 crore for winning the ODI World Cup, secretary Devajit Saikia announced on Monday.
The Indian women's team under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final on Sunday to win its first ever global trophy.
"As a token of appreciation, the BCCI will reward the Indian women's cricket team with a cash award of Rs 51 crore for winning the World Cup. It includes all the players, support staff and the national selection committee," Saikia told PTI on Monday.
( Source : PTI )
bcci harmanpreet kaur ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X