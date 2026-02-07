BCCI Announces ₹7.5 Crore Cash Prize For India's U-19 Team After World Cup Win

New Delhi: The Board of Control for India (BCCI) announced Rs 7.5 crore as reward money for the Indian Under-19 cricket team after they secured the 2026 Under-19 World Cup by defeating England in the finals on Friday.

The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, while speaking to ANI, said, "The whole country and BCCI are proud of our Under-19 side on their Under-19 World Cup 2026 victory. The way our team defeated England in the finals, and how they remained undefeated in the tournament, we are all proud. The BCCI will reward the team with Rs 7.5 crore cash prize."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated the Under-19 team for its stupendous showing at the World Cup, "India's cricketing talent shines! Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill. This win will inspire several young sportspersons too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours."

India U19 defeated England U19 by 100 runs in the final to lift the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, securing their sixth title in Harare, Zimbabwe. The young Indian side produced a record-breaking performance in a high-octane final.

Electing to bat first, India posted an imposing 411/9, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashing a scintillating 175 off just 80 balls, hitting 15 fours and 15 sixes. Captain Ayush Mhatre added 53 runs from 51 balls, while Abhigyan Kundu contributed a brisk 40 off 31 balls. England's Caleb Falconer fought valiantly with 115 runs, but the visitors fell short of the mammoth 412-run target.

India's dominant performance also set a new record for sixes in a Youth ODI final, hitting 31 sixes -- well clear of the previous record of 23. The victory adds to India's Under-19 World Cup wins in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022, while England are yet to win their second title since 1998.