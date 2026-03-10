BCCI Announces ₹131 Crore Reward for Team India After T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of ₹131 crore for Team India after their victorious campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Confirming the announcement, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.”

“India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup three times, further cementing their place among the most successful teams in the history of the format.

The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future.”

Team India had bagged a tournament prize of USD 2.34 million, announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC), after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final, with the innings spearheaded by Sanju Samson. The Kiwis received USD 1.17 million as the runners-up prize.