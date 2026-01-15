BCB Removes its Director Najmul Islam From Key Post After Players Revolt

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board was forced to sack its finance committee chairman Najmul Islam on Thursday after senior players of the national team revolted against him for making derogatory comments against them.

Toss was delayed in Thursday's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) game between Naokhali Express and Chattogram Royals here after neither of the two teams showed up at the venue and players of both teams were unified in their demand for immediate removal of Najmul.

Under player and public pressure, BCB was forced to act and removed Najmul as chairman of the board's finance committee. It is unclear if he remains a BCB director.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following a review of recent developments and in the best interest of the organisation, the BCB President has decided to release Mr. Najmul Islam from his responsibilities as Chairman of the Finance Committee with immediate effect," said the BCB in a statement.

"Until further notice, the BCB President will assume the role of Acting Chairman of the Finance Committee. The BCB reiterates that the interests of the cricketers remain its highest priority. The Board remains fully committed to upholding the honour and dignity of all players under its jurisdiction," it added.

The furore started after Najmul, while reiterating Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India for next month's T20 World Cup on account of "security worries", rejected concerns surrounding players' remuneration should the country withdraw.

He stated that the players would not be compensated as they have not justified the support so far, having failed to win a single ICC event. The statement caused an outrage with CWAB calling for his immediate ouster from BCB.

The BCB had also showcaused Najmul.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reiterates its regret over the recent objectionable comments made by a member of the Board.

"The BCB acknowledges the concern caused by the remarks and wishes to reaffirm its commitment to professionalism, respect for cricketers and the values that nurture the game of cricket," the BCB stated in a press release earlier on Thursday.

"...the Board has already initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against the Board member concerned. A show-cause letter has been issued, and the individual has been instructed to submit a written response within 48 hours," it added.

Bangladesh are refusing to tour India, citing security concerns after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the IPL on BCCI's instructions for unspecified "developments all around".

The BCB is still in talks with the ICC to figure a way out after the world body showed reluctance to shift Bangladesh's four games in India to Sri Lanka.

Najmul had earlier described former captain Tamim Iqbal as an "agent of India" after he called for a restrained handling of the standoff with India, warning that decisions taken today would have impact 10 years down the line.

The CWAB had condemned that statement from Najmul.

Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has also urged for a pragmatic approach and also revealed that the players are under immense stress due to the current circumstances.

"We have been discussing with the BCB for many issues but didn't get any solution. We are now hopeless. Cricketers are playing the game for pride. We told him to say sorry but he became more desperate. He can't make such comment.

"They are taking long time to solve women's team matters. Without evidence, nine players were omitted from BPL for alleged corruption in BPL.

"There is also less facilities for women's players," CWAB president Mohammad Mithun said before action was taken against Najmul.

Senior all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said: "We always say that cricket board is our guardian. But something like this came from one of them is really disappointing. Cricket board is run by ICC and sponsor incomes. We give the highest tax 25-30 percent."

Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and current T20 captain Litton Das too expressed their views on the controversial matter.

"As a player whether its male or female, they need to get paid better. We have good money and the BCB needs to use that properly," said Litton.

"We always say about gender equality and the women need to feel safe. I think the matter should have solved as soon as possible but the dates are just get delayed.

"The women's team also achieved some serious achievements. We want to solve the issue as early as possible," opined Shanto.