Bavuma Joins Proteas as Full-Strength South Africa Squad Assembles in Kolkata Ahead of First Test

Kolkata: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who was part of the ‘A’ team's unofficial Test series in Bengaluru, was the last to join the senior squad on Monday morning as the visitors assembled in full strength ahead of the opening Test against India beginning at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

The first batch of the South African contingent, including head coach Shukri Conrad, pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, along with the players who featured in the white-ball series in Pakistan, had arrived on Sunday morning.

"Bavuma, along with another player and a few officials, arrived this morning from Bengaluru. Most of the squad including the head coach had already checked in on Sunday,," the South Africa teams local manager told PTI.

"So, South Africa now have their full contingent in. There's no activity scheduled at the Eden today... Most likely, both teams will have their first training session on Tuesday."

Bavuma, who had suffered a calf strain and missed the start of South Africa's World Test Championship title defence during the two-match Test series in Pakistan, returned to action for the 'A' side in their second unofficial Test against India A in Bengaluru.

The SA skipper, playing under Marques Ackerman in the A side, was dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings but made a determined 101-ball 59 in the second to help his team clinch a five-wicket win in the second and final match of the series that concluded on Sunday.

Middle-order batter Zubayr Hamza, who did not get to play in the 1-1 drawn Test series in Pakistan, also joined main squad here after playing both 'A' matches in Bengaluru.

A strong player of spin, Hamza struck two half-centuries, including a 77 in the second innings of the final game at the Centre of Excellence.

As for the Indian contingent, the batch returning from the Australia white-ball series -- comprising head coach Gautam Gambhir, skipper Shubman Gill, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel -- checked in late on Sunday.

The remaining players are expected to arrive in batches through the day from their respective centres.

Both teams are scheduled to have their first training session at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, ahead of the opening Test of the two-match series.

India last featured in a challenging white-ball series in Australia.

Under Shubman Gill's captaincy, India lost the ODI series, while Suryakumar Yadav led the team to a 2-1 victory in the five-match T20I series after the first and fifth rubbers were washed out.

India began the ongoing 2025-27 World Test Championship campaign under Gill, who made his Test captaincy debut in England earlier this year, drawing a gruelling five-match away series 2-2. They then swept West Indies 2-0 in a home series.

This will be India's final Test series of the year, with no red-ball assignments scheduled until their scheduled one-off Test against Afghanistan in June next year.

In 2026, they are slated for two away Test tours, first to Sri Lanka and then to New Zealand later in the year.

For the reigning World Test champions South Africa too, this will be the last Test series of the year.

Their next red-ball assignment is scheduled for September next year, a three-Test home series against Australia followed by another three-match home series against England.