Battle For the PKL Trophy as Milestone Season 10 Playoffs Kick Off on Monday

HYDERABAD: After 12 weeks of high-octane contests, the top six teams in the league stage are all set to battle it out in the Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs in Hyderabad from 26 February 2024. The kabaddi fever will engulf the City of Pearls with two engrossing clashes at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli on Monday.

The third-placed Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on the sixth-placed Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1, Meanwhile, the fourth-placed Gujarat Giants will face off against fifth-placed Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2. All four teams will be playing for a place in the Semi-Finals, which will be held on Wednesday, 28 February 2024.

The table-toppers Puneri Paltan and second-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers have already confirmed their places in the Semi-Finals. The Pune side will be up against the winner of Eliminator 1, while the defending champions will take the winner of Eliminator 2 in the last four stage. The grand finale will be held on Friday, 01 March 2024.

Speaking about the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 so far, Mr. Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, "PKL Season 10 has been very special because we have returned to the kabaddi catchments of each of our 12 franchises' home after 4 years, even as the broadcast and OTT consumption of our league round matches has grown so impressively. We've been able to reach out to millions of fans around the country. Completing 10 seasons of PKL will be a great achievement, but we are already looking to make the league even bigger by incorporating the emerging technologies and modes of consumption of the sport. Now we are confident that the PKL Season X will set new thresholds for quality of competition as well as spectator and viewer consumption."

When asked about the Puneri Paltan's consistent run of form, the skipper Aslam Inamdar said, "We've come into the playoffs with a lot of confidence. After having topped the league, the only way to end this campaign is giving the fans the PKL trophy. We gave our 100% in the league stage and we hope to continue to do so in the playoffs as well"

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Pink Panthers' Captain Sunil Kumar is confident that his team will defend their title, "Any team in the Semi-final will present us with a tough opportunity to reach the final. But at the same time, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will not back down. We will also give our 100% to defend our title and win our third trophy."

Please see below the PKL Season 10 schedule for 26th February

Eliminator 1 - Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates - 8 pm

Eliminator 2 - Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers - 9 pm

Venue: Hyderabad

Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and for free on Disney+ hotstar.

