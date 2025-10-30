Barcelona Midfielder Pedri Sidelined With Muscle Tear as Team's Injury List Grows

Barcelona: Barcelona playmaker Pedri will be sidelined because of a muscle tear in his left thigh, the club said Wednesday.

Spanish media reported the midfielder could be out for a month, but Barcelona only said that Pedri's recovery "will dictate his return to action.”

Pedri had missed only one game under coach Hansi Flick, having played in 72 of a possible 73 matches.

He started in all 13 games this season and scored twice. He was sent off late in the team's 2-1 loss at Real Madrid in the Spanish league clasico on Sunday.

Other Barcelona players out injured recently include Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Joan García and Marc-André ter Stegen.