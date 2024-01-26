Bangladesh Invites Sri Lanka for Multiformat Cricket Series in March

Hyderabad: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has invited the Sri Lankan team to play three formats of the game in the country, it is learnt.

According to the highly placed Dhaka-based sources in the BCB, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has accepted this invitation in principle to send the team in the month of March this year.

"We have asked the SLC board to send players to play all three formats of the game and accordingly, it has been decided to play three ODIs, three T-20Is and two Test matches", the source added.

The limited overs format matches (ODIs and T-20Is) are scheduled to take place in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

"We are also planning to host one of the Test matches in one of the above two venues (Chattogram or Sylhet) and in the process of deciding to host the last Test match in Mirpur", the source further added.