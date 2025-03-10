Ban All Forms of Tobacco, Alcohol Advertisements: Health Ministry To IPL

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health has urged the Indian Premier League (IPL) to ban all forms of tobacco and alcohol advertising, including surrogate advertising, during the season starting from March 22.

In a letter to IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal and the BCCI, Director General of Health Services Atul Goel said the IPL should strictly implement the regulations banning all forms of tobacco/alcohol advertising and sales “within the stadium premises as well as during telecast sessions on national television.”

“Banning the sale of tobacco/alcohol products in all affiliated events and sports facilities,” Goel wrote.

“Discourage promotion of sportspersons (including commentators) who directly or indirectly endorse products directly or indirectly linked to alcohol or tobacco,” he added.

Goel stated that cricketers are role models for youngsters for promoting a healthy lifestyle and “IPL, being the largest sports platform in the country, has a social and moral obligation to promote public health and support health initiatives of the government.”

In his letter, Goel highlighted that Non-Communicable Diseases such as Cardiovascular diseases, Cancer, Chronic Lung Disease, Diabetes, Hypertension, etc., account for more than 70% of deaths annually in India.

“Tobacco and alcohol use are key risk factors for NCDs. We rank second in tobacco-related deaths worldwide; with nearly 14 lakh annual deaths while alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance used by Indians,” he said.