PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai Amid Escalating Iran Conflict, Says She Is Safe

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has said she is safe but stranded in Dubai as tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran continue to escalate, creating panic and chaos in the region.

In a post on social media, Sindhu said it was “hard to process what’s unfolding right now,” describing the situation as terrifying as interceptions were heard overhead and disturbing videos surfaced online. She said the rapid escalation of events had left many shaken.

Calling Dubai a city she deeply loves and one that has always felt safe and vibrant, Sindhu said the current atmosphere was difficult to comprehend. She thanked everyone who had reached out to check on her safety.

“I am safe right now, stuck here in Dubai with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve,” she wrote.

Sindhu also described chaotic scenes at the airport, with several families stranded and waiting anxiously amid uncertainty. “All of us are just hoping we get past this soon,” she added.

Reflecting on the crisis, the Olympic medallist said such moments serve as a reminder of how fragile normal life can be, and she prayed for safety and peace for everyone affected.