Sindhu Returns To India After Being Stranded in Dubai Amid Middle East Conflict

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has returned to India after being stranded in Dubai amid the conflict in the Middle East.

In a post on X, Sindhu confirmed that she has reached her home in Bengaluru and thanked everyone involved in ensuring her safe return to India.

“Back home in Bangalore and safe. The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say. For now, it’s time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps,” Sindhu wrote on X.