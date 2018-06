Kidambi Srikanth’s journey in the Malaysia Open badminton championship came to an end following the defeat against Japan’s Kento Momota in the semi-final of the Malaysia Open. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur: Kidambi Srikanth’s journey in the Malaysia Open badminton championship came to an end following the defeat against Japan’s Kento Momota in the semi-final here on Saturday.

The Indian lost his semifinal clash in straight games 13-21, 13-21 and failed to make it to the final.

The world number four had earlier crushed France's Brice Leverdez 18-21, 14-21 in a one-sided clash that lasted 39 minutes to make it to the semifinals.