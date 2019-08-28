Sports Badminton 28 Aug 2019 World champion P V S ...
Sports, Badminton

World champion P V Sindhu revels in glory, says feeling yet to sink in

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 28, 2019, 2:00 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 3:01 am IST
It took me a long time to digest the fact that I have become a world champion...
World champion shuttler P.V. Sindhu meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. Also seen are national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand (left), Sindhu’s father P. V. Ramana (second from right) and women’s coach Kim Ji Hyun (right). (Photo: DC)
 World champion shuttler P.V. Sindhu meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. Also seen are national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand (left), Sindhu’s father P. V. Ramana (second from right) and women’s coach Kim Ji Hyun (right). (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: After conquering the world, shuttler P. V. Sindhu is understandably in seventh heaven. However, the towering champion is keeping her feet firmly on the ground despite hectic meetings with the Prime Minister, Chief Minister among other top officials after returning with the big medal from Basel in Switzerland.

The 24-year-old admitted it took long for the achievement to sink in. “It took me a long time to digest the fact that I have become a world champion... I didn’t eat anything for a long time though,” she smiled.

 

She did have pre-match nerves. “I had slept very late the night before - it was a typical pre-game night and a very big match at that. I was thinking about the points, the matches I played going into the final. Fortunately, everything went well and just as I hoped it would,” the Hyderabadi said.

To see the tri-colour go up at the presentation ceremony was another goose-bumps time. “To hear the national anthem play is a wonderful feeling, any time. I don’t know why but in Basel it felt like I was on top of the world,” Sindhu, who had got emotional as she sang the national anthem on the podium, said.

Now that she’s on a song, Sindhu wants to carry the rhythm into several shuttle series. “I’ll definitely carry this confidence forward. I want to do well in the Super Series tournaments, and this being a qualification year for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, I want to give it my best,” she said.

In her moment of triumph, Sindhu does not forget the hands that shaped up her career. “I have been working with Kim Ji Hyun for the last two months. We worked on some different strokes. She found some errors and we worked together on some aspects. That has really helped me,” Sindhu elaborated.

And then there was mentor Pullela Gopichand. “His contribution has been really good... the planning and execution, everything went really well. There has been a lot of discussion on the mistakes I’m committing and how to get better. We used to play together and he used to guide me about on-court play and on improving various skills,” Sindhu added.

Sindhu also went to the Gatorade Sports Science Institute in Baltimore (USA) which helped her identify key challenges through the ‘Sweat Test’ and optimise performance. They also created nutrition plans and personalised her fluid recommendation.

Sindhu said she had to dig deep following losses in the finals of the 2016 Olympics as well the last two World Championships. “It was a bad feeling, but I never lost hope and was determined to do well,” she says.

“There were occasions when I felt like how many times would I lose in the finals. But I kept working harder in the hope that I would get gold one day. It was my coaches and parents who helped me get back and do well,” she explained.

...
Tags: p. v. sindhu, pullela gopichand, prime minister narenda modi


Latest From Sports

Roger Federer of Switzerland shakes hands with Sumit Nagal after winning the US Open first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

Nagallant effort

Mike Hesson, a former New Zealand coach was pipped by incumbent Ravi Shastri for the job of India coach and he congratulated the former India all-rounder. (Photo:AFP)

RCB has got right man in Simon Katich for the job, says Mike Hesson

The 2016 Olympic silver-medallist, who out-played Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in a lop-sided final of the big event in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday, was mobbed at the airport after she touched down with national coach Pullela Gopichand by her side on Monday night here. (Photo: PTI)

World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome, says feeling yet to sink in

Cantona played 45 times for France but retired before the 1998 World Cup triumph. (Photo: AFP)

Eric Cantona to be honoured with UEFA President's Award



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Caught on Camera: Burglar's vehicle stolen while he was robbing store across street

A man from Washington faced instant Karma when someone his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, said police. (Photo: Facebbok/ videoscreengrab)
 

Tejas Express fares to be 50 pc less than flights on same routes

The railways has provision for providing tickets at concessional rates to 53 categories, including senior citizens, differently-abled, patients and award winners.
 

Thai palace releases rare images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s royal consort

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn with royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. (Photo: AFP)
 

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Kiran left for Jammu with the idols on Monday and is expected to reach by Wednesday.
 

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here are netizen's reactions

Melania Trump's husband, US President Donald Trump, stands by her with downcast eyes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

KFC to test meatless chicken at Georgia restaurant

KFC’s foray into plant-based meat follows Burger King’s debut earlier this year of the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its signature beef hamburger developed with Impossible Foods. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome, says feeling yet to sink in

The 2016 Olympic silver-medallist, who out-played Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in a lop-sided final of the big event in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday, was mobbed at the airport after she touched down with national coach Pullela Gopichand by her side on Monday night here. (Photo: PTI)

Sport Minister Rijiju presents Rs 10 lakh cheque to world champion PV Sindhu

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu called on the sports minister following her arrival here. (Photo:File)

Kim Ji Hyun: The Korean who reinvented world champion PV Sindhu's game

Kim was the guiding force behind the improvement in Sindhu's game, bringing immediate changes to her net game and insisting her to play to her strengths. (Photo: AP)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju presents Rs 10 lakh cheque to world champion Sindhu

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu called on the sports minister following her arrival here. (Photo: Kiren Rijiju/Twitter)

PM Narendra Modi meets Sindhu, calls her India's pride

Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in the final of the world championship in Basel, Switzerland to become the first Indian to claim a gold at the showpiece. (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham