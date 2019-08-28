Modi lauds Indian Para-Badminton players for performance in BWF World Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Indian Para-Badminton players for their performance in the recently concluded BWF World Championships. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Indian Para-Badminton players for their performance in the recently concluded BWF World Championships.

The Indian contingent was able to win 12 medals in the tournament.

Beaming with pride, Modi tweeted, "130 crore Indians are extremely proud of the Indian Para-Badminton contingent, which has brought home 12 medals at BWF World Championships 2019. Congratulations to the entire team, whose success is extremely gladdening and motivating. Each of these players is remarkable."

On Tuesday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju handed over cheques worth Rs 1.82 crore to para-badminton world championship winners.

The gold medal winners got Rs 20 lakh each while silver and bronze medallist took home Rs 14 lakh and Rs 8 lakh respectively. Winners in doubles events were given Rs 15 lakh each for gold, Rs 10.5 lakh each for silver and Rs 6 lakh each for bronze.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu who became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships was also awarded Rs 10 lakhs by Rijiju.

Rijiju had said that the para-badminton team brought glory to the country and deserved to be rewarded.

"We want to ensure that all athletes are meted out the same facilities by the government. The para-badminton team has performed very well and brought glory to the country. They deserve to be rewarded for their hard work," Rijiju had said.

Manasi Joshi had bagged her maiden title in the Para World Badminton

Championship as she defeated three-time world champion Parul Parmar 21-12, 21-7.