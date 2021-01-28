Sports Badminton 28 Jan 2021 Srikanth, Sindhu vir ...
Sports, Badminton

Srikanth, Sindhu virtually out of knockouts after back-to-back losses

PTI
Published Jan 28, 2021, 8:37 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2021, 11:06 pm IST
Sindhu suffered a demoralising defeat to Ratchanok Intanon with a 18-21, 13-21 scoreline
India's PV Sindhu hits a shot against Thailand's Ratchanok Inthanon during their women's singles match at the World Tour Finals badminton tournament in Bangkok on Thursday. -- AFP
 India's PV Sindhu hits a shot against Thailand's Ratchanok Inthanon during their women's singles match at the World Tour Finals badminton tournament in Bangkok on Thursday. -- AFP

Bangkok: Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were virtually out of contention for the knockout stage after losing their respective second round matches in the BWF World Tour Finals here on Thursday.

A week ago Sindhu had suffered a demoralising defeat to Ratchanok Intanon and there was no change of fate for the World Champion this time too as she went down 18-21, 13-21 to the third seeded Thai.

 

Srikanth enjoyed a 3-0 head-to-head count against Wang Tzu Wei ahead of the match but it mattered little as the Taiwanese world no 12 claimed a come-from-behind 19-21, 21-9, 21-19 win over the Indian.

With only the top two players from each group making it to the semifinals, the twin defeat almost sealed the fate of the Indian duo in the tournament.

Earlier, Srikanth and Wang fought tooth and nail right from the start, moving together 5-5 to 9-9 before Srikanth managed to grab a slender 11-10 lead with a smash.

Srikanth opened up a significant 15-11 lead with Wang sending the shuttle wide twice.

 

Srikanth continued to dominate the rallies with his angled returns to reach 17-12.
Wang, however, narrowed it down to 18-19 with Srikanth committing few errors but the Indian managed to grab two game points with a smash.

He lost one before converting the next with Wang making a poor judgement at the backline.

Both the shuttlers engaged in some energy-sapping rallies but Wang played some superb shots to open up a 9-5 lead as Srikanth made a poor judgement. The Indian made successive errors at the net to allow Wang grab a healthy 11-5 advantage at the interval.

 

Wang simply ran away with the game as he led 16-6 and eventually sealed the game when Srikanth found the net.

The decider started with attacking rallies with Srikanth leading 4-1 but Wang produced a rearguard action to make it 8-4 with seven straight points.
Srikanth bounced back to make it 10-10 but Wang again grabbed a lead at 17-13.

Srikanth then made Wang run around the court, leaving him flat on the ground in the end. He made it 16-17 before finding the net and going wide. Srikanth again missed the line as Wang grabbed four match points. The Indian saved three but went down in the end.

 

In the match involving Sindhu, the reigning world champion went into the contest against Ratchanok determined to make up for her loss in their last meeting.     The Indian made a positive start, jumping to a 5-2 lead and then grabbed a 11-6 lead at the break. However, Ratchanok caught up with four straight points at 14-14.

Sindhu again move ahead to 18-17 but a burst of four points helped Ratchanok gain the upper hand.

The Thai star continued her momentum from the first game to open up a 11-8 lead at the break. Sindhu narrowed it to 11-12 before Ratchanok reeled off six points on the trot to take the match away from the Indian.

 

...
Tags: p v sindhu, kidambi srikanth


Latest From Sports

Sheffield Uniteds Kean Bryan (second from right) scores his team's first goal against Sheffield United during their English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. -- AP

Man U slumps to surprise loss; Tuchel’s Chelsea draws 0-0

Michael Vaughan. -- Twitter

Banning bouncers for U-18 players ridiculous, potentially more dangerous: Vaughan

Shai Hope in this file photos.-- AP

Shai Hope and brother Kyle Hope positive for Covid-19

West Indies' players 'take a knee' in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of play on the first day of the first Test cricket match against England. (Image used for representational purpose/AFP)

Survey shows racism rife in English cricket, players to attend anti-racism course



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Badminton's Thomas and Uber Cups moved to October

Badminton

Badminton star PV Sindhu slams scribe for false report

PV Sindhu. DC File Photo

PV Sindhu named ambassador for BWF's 'i am badminton' campaign

In this fiel photo, PV Sindhu speaks at an event in Hyderabad. PTI Photo

Chirag Shetty, Rankireddy hope to get a new foreign coach after Olympic postponement

India's top men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty. DC File Photo

'Silver Sindhu' tag made me go desperately for world title

Egging herself on is PV Sindhu. DC File Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham