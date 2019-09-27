Sports Badminton 27 Sep 2019 Parupalli Kashyap se ...
Parupalli Kashyap seals semi-final spot in Korea Open

ANI
Published Sep 27, 2019, 3:38 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 3:38 pm IST
Kashyap is the only Indian left in the Korea Open after PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, and Sai Praneeth were knocked out of the tournament.
In the 37-minute long-encounter, Kashyap clinched the match in two straight games. (Photo: File)
Incheon: Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap defeated Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen 24-22, 21-8 in a quarter-final match of the Korea Open here on Friday.

In the 37-minute long-encounter, Kashyap clinched the match in two straight games. The 33-year-old won the first game after facing a tough-fight by his opponent.

 

In the second game, Kashyap outclassed his opponent to claim the game by 21-8.

On Thursday, Kashyap outclassed Malaysia's Daren Liew 21-17, 11-21, 21-12 in a second-round match.

Kashyap proceeds to a semi-final of the tournament and will now face world number one Japan's Kento Momota on September 28.

