Sports Badminton 27 Aug 2019 PM Narendra Modi mee ...
Sports, Badminton

PM Narendra Modi meets Sindhu, calls her India's pride

PTI
Published Aug 27, 2019, 2:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2019, 2:15 pm IST
Sindhu was accompanied by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and national coach Pullela Gopichand among others during the meeting.
Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in the final of the world championship in Basel, Switzerland to become the first Indian to claim a gold at the showpiece. (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)
 Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in the final of the world championship in Basel, Switzerland to become the first Indian to claim a gold at the showpiece. (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

New Delhi: Newly-crowned badminton world champion P V Sindhu on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called her India's pride.

Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in the final of the world championship in Basel, Switzerland to become the first Indian to claim a gold at the showpiece.

 

The Hyderabadi had won two silvers and an equal number of bronze medals in the previous editions.

"India's pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met @Pvsindhu1. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Sindhu was accompanied by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and national coach Pullela Gopichand among others during the meeting.

She returned to the country on Monday night and was welcomed by a large gathering of fans at the airport.

"I am really happy, I am very proud of my country. It's a much-awaited win and I am very happy about it," she said in response to media queries at the airport.

...
Tags: pv sindhu, pm narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

Gambhir said that this sports complex should be renamed after Jaitley because of his contribution to the nation and his love for cricket. (Photo: File)

Gautam Gambhir wants to rename Yamuna Sports Complex after Arun Jaitley

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu called on the sports minister following her arrival here. (Photo: Kiren Rijiju/Twitter)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju presents Rs 10 lakh cheque to world champion Sindhu

Kiren Rijiju said it will take time to bring BCCI under the RTI. (Photo:AFP)

'Bringing BCCI under NADA Is big achievement': Kiren Rijiju

On to the more immediate concerns, like the 2020 Olympic Games, the sports minister Kiren Rijiju was hopeful that the athletes are going to bring back a lot more than just the one silver and a bronze attained in the 2016 Rio Games. (Photo: PTI)

'It's too early to call for 2022 CWG boycott': Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Kiran left for Jammu with the idols on Monday and is expected to reach by Wednesday.
 

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here are netizen's reactions

Melania Trump's husband, US President Donald Trump, stands by her with downcast eyes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

KFC to test meatless chicken at Georgia restaurant

KFC’s foray into plant-based meat follows Burger King’s debut earlier this year of the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its signature beef hamburger developed with Impossible Foods. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Two much? Relcutant to hurt any of his girlfriends, Indonesian man marries both

In the viral video, the groom can be seen fumbling with his vows and gets it right the second time around. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Odisha man orders grocery items, finds 5.5-feet Cobra inside box

A Cobra snake that was found inside a parcel sent through courier service was rescued by the forest department in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI videoscreengrab)
 

Last date to file GST annual returns extended till 30 November

Earlier, GST taxpayers were to file required returns by August 31.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Coach Gopichand has 'a great feeling' about Sindhu's gold at BWF World Championships

The 24-year-old further stated that she had been preparing for so long and thanked her parents, coaches, and trainer for the victory. (Photo: AFP)

'She created history, made India proud', tweets Kiren Rijiju after meeting PV Sindhu

Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament on Sunday. (Photo: Kiren Rijiju/Twitter)

PV Sindhu to meet PM Modi, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

'India needs to identify young talent to win more Olympic medals', says Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju also seemed unhappy with the decision of the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) suspending National Doping Test Lab (NDTL) for six months for

'Wish to win more medals for India': PV Sindhu after arrival in India

Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham