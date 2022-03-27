Sports Badminton 27 Mar 2022 Swiss Open: Sindhu c ...
Sports, Badminton

Swiss Open: Sindhu clinches women's singles title

PTI
Published Mar 27, 2022, 6:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2022, 8:05 pm IST
It was a moment of glory as she lifted the trophy after losing to Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin in the final of last edition
PV Sindhu celebrates after winning the Swiss Open in Basel on Sunday.
 PV Sindhu celebrates after winning the Swiss Open in Basel on Sunday.

Basel: Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu clinched her second women's singles title of the season with a straight game win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan but HS Prannoy went down fighting in the men's singles final at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Sunday.

Playing her second successive final in the tournament, Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, took 49 minutes to get the better of the fourth seeded Busanan 21-16 21-8 at the St. Jakobshalle here.

 

However, Prannoy suffered a 12-21 18-21 defeat against Asian Games gold medallist and fourth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in a 48-minute summit clash to finish runner-up.

For Sindhu, it was a moment of glory as she finally lifted the trophy after losing to Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain in the final of last edition.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad has happy memories of this venue as she had also claimed the World Championships gold in 2019.

On Sunday, Sindhu registered her 16th win over Busanan in 17 meetings, having lost to the Thai only once -- at the 2019 Hong Kong Open, to claim the Super 300 crown, the second lowest tier of BWF Tour events.

 

Sindhu had won the Syed Modi International Super 300 in Lucknow in January this year.

Sindhu rode on her attack to open up a 3-0 lead but Busanan started to stay in the rallies and produced some good quality shots to make it 7-7.

Busanan tried to keep Sindhu away from the net initially, making her move across the court but the Thai was erratic in her finishing, allowing the Indian to go into the break with a narrow two-point lead.

Busanan used her deceptions and drop shots to dictate the rallies but Sindhu relied on her retrieval skills to stay ahead.

 

A precise return at the backline gave Sindhu four game points and she sealed the first game when Busanan went wide.

Busanan struggled with her length after the change of sides to concede a 0-5 lead early on in the second game. Sindhu looked more aggressive as she troubled the Thai with her acute angle shots to dictate terms.

In full flow, the Indian soon cruised to a decisive nine-point advantage at the interval. She kept a firm grip on the match to gallop to 18-4, riding on her alert front court play and precise returns.

Busanan continued to hit wide and long to eventually hand over 16 match points to the Indian, who pocketed the game and the match comfortably.

 

Prannoy, a former world number 8, finished a creditable second best after making his first final in the last five years.

The 29-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram has been grappling with multiple health issues after being diagnosed with a gastroesophageal reflux disease in 2018 and COVID-19 infection in 2019.

On Sunday, Prannoy couldn't match the accuracy and power of Jonatan, who looked in complete control of the final.

The Indian looked competitive in the early part of the opening game as he quickly erased the early 1-4 deficit and moved to 5-5 but Jonatan pulled away from 8-8 to take a three-point cushion at the breather.

 

Prannoy was erratic while Jonatan looked rock solid in his defence as the Indonesian created a huge gap with a seven-point burst to grab seven game points. The Indian saved two before conceding the opening game.

The second game was a close affair as the duo moved together till 7-7 before Jonatan again opened up a 11-7 lead at the interval.

Prannoy was not able to sustain the pressure in the rallies, while Jonatan was composed and was rewarded more often for his cross court smashes and fine front-court play.

The Indian did well to claw his way back to 13-13 but a reversal slice helped Jonatan break the run of points.

 

The momentum shifted again as Jonatan led 19-14 with Prannoy committing a slew of errors. Another winner gave the Indonesian five championship point. Prannoy saved three before hitting the net.

...
Tags: pv sindhu, h. s. prannoy
Location: Switzerland, Basel-Stadt


Latest From Sports

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni. (AFP Photo)

Dhoni steps aside, hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja

Team Hyderabad Football Club celebrate with the Indian Super League trophy and medals in Goa on Sunday.

Led by Varun Tripuraneni, HFC have re-established themselves on the football map

India’s Pusarla V Sindhu hitting a return against South Korea’s Sim Yu-jin during their women's singles quarter-final badminton match at the Indonesia Open in Nusa Dua on the resort island of Bali. (Photo: Badminton Association of Indonesia)

Swiss Open: Sindhu, Srikanth look to find top form; exhausted Sen opts out

He said that the ACA under the leadership of its president P. Sarath Chandra Reddy had conducted four tournaments — Visakhapatnam had hosted the Women's U-19 one-day tournament, senior women one-day tournament and the men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy with four-day matches while the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy was held at Vijayawada. — Representational image/DC

ACA hosts CK Nayudu Cricket Trophy at Vijayawada



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

India Open: Kidambi Srikanth, 6 other players withdrawn after testing Covid positive

Kidambi Srikant in action against Siril Verma in the opening round of the India Open 2022 badminton tournament, at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at Indira Gandhi Stadium, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu fights her way into Indonesia Open semifinal

India’s Pusarla V Sindhu hitting a return against South Korea’s Sim Yu-jin during their women's singles quarter-final badminton match at the Indonesia Open in Nusa Dua on the resort island of Bali. (Photo: Badminton Association of Indonesia)

Defending champion Sindhu beats Chochuwong to enter World Championship quarterfinals

India's P.V. Sindhu competes against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong during their badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain. (Photo: AP)

Mandhana, Kaur hit tons as India register massive 155-run win over WI

India's Harmanpreet Kaur (R) celebrates reaching her century (100 runs) during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

Sindhu, Srikanth & Lakshya lead India's campaign at German Open

India’s Pusarla V Sindhu hitting a return against South Korea’s Sim Yu-jin during their women's singles quarter-final badminton match at the Indonesia Open in Nusa Dua on the resort island of Bali. (Photo: Badminton Association of Indonesia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->