Sports Badminton 27 Jan 2020 A great encouragemen ...
Sports, Badminton

A great encouragement: PV Sindhu after Padma Bhushan

ANI
Published Jan 27, 2020, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2020, 4:01 pm IST
Sindhu and boxing sensation Mary Kom are among the 141 people conferred with Padma awards on India's 71st Republic Day.
Elated on being conferred with India's third-highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan, shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday said that such awards serve as great encouragement for sportsmen to achieve a lot more. (Photo:Instagram)
 Elated on being conferred with India's third-highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan, shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday said that such awards serve as great encouragement for sportsmen to achieve a lot more. (Photo:Instagram)

Lucknow: Elated on being conferred with India's third-highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan, shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday said that such awards serve as great encouragement for sportsmen to achieve a lot more.

"I felt very happy. I am very thankful to the Ministry, the Badminton Association of India, the Sports Authority of India and also the government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana because they really have been very supportive. I think it is a very good encouragement to sports. I am very thankful," Sindhu told ANI here.

 

Asked if the award would come with increased responsibilities, the 24-year-old looked at the positives. "Responsibilities would definitely increase, but these kinds of awards give us a lot of encouragement to do a lot more."

Sindhu made her career debut in 2009 and over the years has won medals at multiple international tournaments, including gold at the 2019 World Championships and Silver at Rio Olympics.

Sindhu and boxing sensation Mary Kom are among the 141 people conferred with Padma awards on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day.

...
Tags: pv sindhu, padma bhushan, padma bhushan awardee, pv sindhu padma bhushan
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Sports

Rassie van der Dussen led a South Africa fightback but perished two runs short of a maiden test century as England moved closer to victory on the fourth day of the final test on Monday, needing six more wickets at The Wanderers to clinch the series. (Photo:AP)

England make in-roads towards series victory as SA stumble to 188-4

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova stayed brave in the face of a spirited fightback from former champion Angelique Kerber to move into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. (Photo:AFP)

Aus Open: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeats Angelique Kerber to reach quarters

Seventh seed Alexander Zverev of Germany strolled past childhood friend Andrey Rublev to end the Russian’s 15-match winning streak. (Photo:AP)

Aus Open: Alexander Zverev strolls past old buddy Andrey Rublev, seals QF spot

Former champion Stan Wawrinka emerged from a mid-match loss of confidence to battle past Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals. (Photo:AP)

Aus Open: Stan Wawrinka battles past Daniil Medvedev to reach quarter-finals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth knocked out in semifinals

The former world no 1 Kidambi Srikanth squandered six game points in the second game to suffer 9-21, 23-25 in a contest that lasted 42-minutes. (Photo: File)

It was Saina Nehwal's decision to shift: Prakash Padukone Academy

The Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) on Tuesday made it clear that it played no role in Saina Nehwal shifting from Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad to Bengaluru to train under Vimal Kumar ahead of the Rio Olympics, calling the move the 'sole decision' of the ace shuttler. (Photo:AFP)

China Open: Husband Kashyap cruises into second round, wife Saina bows out

There was no end to Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal's lackluster run of form as the Olympic bronze-medallist crashed out of China Open here on Wednesday following a straight-game opening-round defeat to local favourite Cai Yan Yan. (Photo: Instagram / Parupalli Kashyap)

Serving for the next phase of life

B. Sai Praneeth, Swetha Jayanthi with Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

China Open: PV Sindhu makes another early exit, Satwik notches up twin wins

World Champion P V Sindhu suffered a shock defeat to lower-ranked Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham