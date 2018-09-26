search on deccanchronicle.com
Badminton

Badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to marry on December 16 this year?

Published Sep 26, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2018, 10:19 am IST
It is learnt that the marriage will be a private affair, with about 100 people attending. A grand reception will take place on December 21.
It is learnt that the badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap will tie the knot on December 16 this year. (Photo: Instagram / Parupalli Kashyap)
Hyderabad: Saina Nehwal is an two-time Olympics medallist and has the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games medals multiple time and many other Super Series triumphs in her kitty. Parupalli Kashyap is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist as well. And now, it is learnt that, the two will get married, come this December. It is reported that the two will tie the knot in Hyderabad on December 16.

"Both families had been planning the wedding for a while now. Now they have finalised the date. The arrangements are all for December 16," a source close to the two was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The report further said that the marriage will be a private affair, with around 100 people attending and a grand reception will take place on December 21.

The two, when they get married, will be another addition to the high-profile marriages between the badminton stars. There have been the likes of China's Lin Dan and Xie Xingfang, Indonesia’s Susy Susanti and Alan Budikusuma, Chris and Gabby Adcock of Britain. In terms of Indian shuttlers, there are Syed Modi and Ameeta Kulkarni, Madhumita Goswami and Vikram Singh Bhist.

In terms of Indian sporting scene, there have been the likes of Sakshi Malik-Satyawart Kadian, Dinesh Karthik-Dipika Pallikal, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar, Ishant Sharma-Pratima Singh.

While the two managed to keep their relationship under the wraps for a long time, those in the know were aware of the equation they share with each other. The two neither denied nor confirmed whether they are together but they tend to hang out with fellow shuttlers such as HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth and Guru Sai Dutt amongst other for a long time. The pictures of the group could often be seen on their social media handles.

However, Saina, for the first time publicly acknowledged Kashyap’s support following her Commonwealth Games singles’ gold earlier this year. While Saina shifted from Hyderabad to Bengaluru to train under Vimal Kumar in 2014 before her return to Hyderabad to once again train under Pullela Gopichand last year.

Although Kashyap reportedly used to visit Saina in Bengaluru, she wanting to settle down with him was one of the many reasons why she came back to Hyderabad.

