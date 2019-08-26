Sports Badminton 26 Aug 2019 'It's a sp ...
Sports, Badminton

'It's a special birthday gift', says PV Sindhu's mother on World Championships gold

ANI
Published Aug 26, 2019, 8:51 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 8:52 am IST
Sindhu trounced Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final and became the first Indian shuttler to win a gold at the event.
Sindhu also won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. (Photo: AFP)
 Sindhu also won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: We were expecting a better result this time as PV Sindhu had trained hard for the competition, said an elated P Vijaya after her daughter became the first Indian to win the gold medal at the BWF World Championships on Sunday.

After her epic triumph, Sindhu dedicated the victory to her mother. "I would like to thank my coach (South Korean Kim Ji Hyun) and Gopi sir (Pullela Gopichand) and also my parents. Today is my mother's birthday, so happy birthday mom," she said in an on-court interview after the match.

 

Responding to this, Vijaya said Sindhu always gave her birthday gifts. "This time she has given a great gift to me and to the nation."

"She was trained really tough. This time we thought she will get a better result. We are very happy. We are waiting for that gold medal. This is the third time she was playing in the final," Vijaya told ANI.

Earlier, the 24-year old had four medals at the World Championships as she bagged bronze in the 2013 and 2014 while in 2017 and 2018 she claimed silver medals.

Sindhu trounced Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the tournament and became the first Indian shuttler to win a gold at the event.

Sindhu's elder sister Divyaram Pusarla was also elated over her sister's victory and said she is feeling proud of Sindhu's feat as she bagged her fifth medal.

"I'm very happy and feeling proud of her. This is her fifth medal and that being gold is amazing. Our support is always there for her, her coaches and all the other people who supported her. We are very happy about it," Divya said.

Sindhu also won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. This year she appeared in the final of the Indonesia Open where she faced a defeat at the hands of Akane Yamaguchi.

...
Tags: pv sindhu, bwf world championships
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Sports

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu beat Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in a one-sided summit clash in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo: Twitter)

Sporting fraternity hails Sindhu's historic World Championships gold

Sindhu credited her coaches for the performance and dedicated the win to her mother P Vijaya. (Photo: AP)

'Had goosebumps when national anthem was playing': PV Sindhu after clinching gold

Rijiju, who himself is monitoring the preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said Sindhu's feat will act as a morale booster for the Indian Olympics contingent. (Photo: PTI)

'PV Sindhu has created history today': Kiren Rijiju

Barcelona will hope to have Messi back for the trip to Osasuna next weekend but with Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele both out for longer, Griezmann's statement display was timely. (Photo: AFP)

'I tried to copy Messi and LeBron', says Griezmann after Barca double



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skip Apple AirPods for the best true wireless earbuds money can buy

On paper,the Sony WF-1000XM3 are the best noise cancelling true wireless earphones money can buy.
 

Forget iPhone 11; this is the beastly flagship smartphone you really need

The camera on Galaxy S11 is expected to be revolutionary.
 

Apple can hear you have sex through nearby iPhones, reveals ex-employee

The company has time and time again promoted themselves as the only tech company users can trust. (Photo: NYTimes)
 

Senior Indian Army officer completes 1200 km long Paris-Brest-Paris circuit

Lieutenant General Anil Puri has become the first serving Lieutenant General-rank officer of the Indian Army to complete France's oldest cycling event, 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit. (Photo: ANI)
 

From Mont Blanc pens to Patek Phillipe watches -- Jaitley's love for high-end brands

The book, quoting one of Jaitley's close friend who admitted of his transition from "flamboyant to subdued", vouched for the lawyer-turned-politician being the same "brand conscious" person. (Photo: File | RSTV)
 

Experience tea served in kulhads across railway stations, airports, malls

Photo: Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

'No words to express, have waited for so long': PV Sindhu

Two-time silver medallist PV Sindhu was left speechless after her agonising wait for the elusive gold finally ended with a maiden World Championship title here on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu first Indian to win gold

The Indian won 21-7 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes. (Photo: AFP)

P V Sindhu keeps it short & straight

P.V. Sindhu celebrates her 21-7, 21-14 win over China’s Chen Yu Fei in their Badminton World Championships semi-final at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

B. Sai Praneeth breaks 36-year drought

Sai Praneeth exults after his win over Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the World Championship quarterfinal on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Praneeth 1st Indian male shuttler to win World Championships medal in 36 years

B Sai Praneeth became the first Indian male shuttler in 36 years to secure a medal in the BWF World Championships after a 24-22 21-14 straight-game victory over Indonesia's Jonatan Christie. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham