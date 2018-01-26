search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli will once again hold key as India look to secure a big lead to push South Africa on the backfoot in the third Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| SA vs IND, 3rd Test Day 3: India take 192-run lead at tea, post 199-6
 
Sports, Badminton

Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal beats PV Sindhu, enters semi-final

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 26, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 2:36 pm IST
Saina took the first game quite comfortably, winning it 21-13.
Saina Nehwal defeated PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-19 to enter the semi-final of the Indonesian Badminton Championships in Jakarta here on Friday. The experienced Saina who pocketed the first game with ease, rallied back in the second game to win the set and match .(Photo: AFP)
 Saina Nehwal defeated PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-19 to enter the semi-final of the Indonesian Badminton Championships in Jakarta here on Friday. The experienced Saina who pocketed the first game with ease, rallied back in the second game to win the set and match .(Photo: AFP)

Jarkarta: Saina Nehwal defeated PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-19 to enter the semi-final of the Indonesian Masters in Jakarta on Friday. The experienced Saina who pocketed the first game with ease, rallied back in the second game to win the set and match .

Saina took the first game quite comfortably, winning it 21-13. However, Sindhu, changed gears in the second game as she picked up quick points to take 7-3 lead. Saina fought back brilliantly in the second game, to reduce the defecit to 5-9, but Sindhu went into the break with one point (11-10) lead.

 

After the break Saina used all her experience to take  the lead(14-13) for the firsttime in the match. Both the players went toe-to-toe as they matched shots for shots. Saina eventually pulled away and opened up 18-14 lead.

Sindhu was not going down with a fight as she tried to cut down the deficit eventually closing down the gap to 20-19.  In the end Siana closed the game 21-19 and with that she also mad eher way into the semi-finals.

Tags: pv sindhu, saina nehwal, indonesia masters


Related Stories

Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu to clash in quarterfinals at Jakarta


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Animal rights campaigners send 'Aids-contaminated' post to researchers, jailed

Researchers were targeted with inflammable devices, false accusations of paedophilia and packages claimed to have been contaminated with AIDS virus (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rishi Kapoor jibes at Karni Sena with Ranveer, Johar pun, trolled, deletes tweet

The picture of Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar that Rishi Kapoor had shared.
 

Owner almost kills dog while trying to colour her purple with human hair dye

They had to shave off her fur to assess damage and was horrified at her condition (Photo: YouTube)
 

OnePlus 5T Lava Red hands-on: Flagship in a killer colour combo

The OnePlus 5T Lava Red is available only in the 8GB/128GB variant and is priced at Rs 37,999.
 

Bengaluru woman's struggle with cancer highlights horrors of passive smoking

She sat with her husband when he smoked (Photo: AFP)
 

These fad diets could be ruining your chances of having children

According to experts, fad diets could actually be harming one’s chances of having a baby. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu to clash in quarterfinals at Jakarta

Saina took 37 minutes to overcome World No.20 Chinese Chen Xiaoxin 21-12, 21-18 while Sindhu stream-rolled Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia 21-12, 21-9.

Saina Nehwal has it easy in Indonesia

Saina Nehwal

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth eye strong starts at Indonesia Masters

Kidambi Srikanth

Premier Badminton League: Axelsen guides Blasters past Mumbai Rockets

Bengaluru Blasters’ Kirsty Gilmour en route to her 15-14, 15-8 win over Beiwen Zhang of Mumbai Rockets in their PBL match at Lucknow on Monday.

PBL: Battle is on for semifinal slots

The Delhi Dashers and North Eastern Warriors, who play their last league match on Wednesday, indicated neither will be conceding an inch.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham