BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu first Indian to win gold

Published Aug 25, 2019, 6:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 8:15 pm IST
It is Sindhu's fifth World Championships medal, joint-most for a woman singles player.
The Indian won 21-7 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes.
 The Indian won 21-7 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes. (Photo: AFP)

Basel: P V Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian to win badminton World Championships gold by beating familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final here on Sunday.

The Indian won 21-7 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes.

 

Two years after being robbed of the gold by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final at Glasgow that went down as one of the greatest battles in badminton history, Sindhu finally exorcised the ghost of that heart-wrenching loss with a completely dominating win over the same opponent.

It was Sindhu's fifth World Championships medal -- joint-most for a woman singles player with former Olympics and world champion Zhang Ning of China -- to go with the two successive silvers and a couple of bronze medals.

Sindhu has also won Olympic silver in 2016 Rio Games, silver at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, an Asian Games silver at Jakarta and the BWF World Tour Finals last year.

