Sports Badminton 25 Jul 2021 Sindhu makes winning ...
Sports, Badminton

Sindhu makes winning start at Tokyo Olympics

PTI
Published Jul 25, 2021, 10:39 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2021, 10:39 am IST
The 26-year-old Indian, seeded sixth, beat the 58th ranked Polikarpova 21-7 21-10 in a lop-sided opening match
India's Pusarla V. Sindhu competes against Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova during their women's singles badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday. (AP Photo)
 India's Pusarla V. Sindhu competes against Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova during their women's singles badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday. (AP Photo)

Tokyo: Reigning world champion P V Sindhu made a dominating start to her Olympic campaign, thrashing Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in straight games in the women's singles group J match here on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Indian, seeded sixth, beat the 58th ranked Polikarpova 21-7 21-10 in a lop-sided opening match.

 

"Even though it was an easy first match I didn't take it in an easy way. It wasn't like I wasn't prepared. Every time, it is very important to be focused and be prepared for every single point in every single match," Sindhu said after the match.

"It was quite an easy match but I made sure that we had some rallies and I got used to the court."

The world number seven Indian will next play Hong Kong's world number 34 Cheung Ngan Yi in the group stage.

Rio Games silver medallist Sindhu started on an attacking note but briefly found herself trailing 3-4. However, she moved ahead quickly with Polikarpova making unforced errors. Sindhu entered the break with 11-5 lead.

 

Soon, Sindhu was on a roll, grabbing 13 straight points. The Indian used her trademark straight and cross court smashes and drops to trouble the Israeli, who couldn't utilise the few opportunities that came her way.

Sindhu sealed the first game in her favour when Polikarpova missed a shot.

Polikarpova, who was playing with a strapped knee, continued to struggle with her strokes as Sindhu opened up a 9-3 lead in the second game and then entered the mid-interval with a massive seven-point advantage.

It was business as well after the break, with Sindhu riding on the errors of her opponent.

 

Another wide shot from Polikarpova gave Sindhu 13 match points. The Indian squandered three of them before Polikarpova once again sent the shuttle out to end the match.

On her approach to playing a lower-ranked opponent, Sindhu said: "I think it's important to make sure that you play all of your strokes and get used to them.

"All of a sudden if you're playing with a higher-ranked player or a stronger opponent, it's not that you can just play that type of strokes, it's important to get used to the situations also."

 

On Saturday, the Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty shocked the world number duo of Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang of Chinese Taipei in a thrilling group A match.

However, B Sai Praneeth jeopardised chances of his qualification to the knockout stage after going down to world number 47, Misha Zilberman of Israel, in a men's singles group D match.

...
Tags: pv sindhu, 2020 tokyo olympics
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Latest From Sports

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu competes against Ksenia Polikarpova from Israel during their women's singles badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday. (AP Photo)

I've been working on my aggression and technique: Sindhu

2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: AFP)

IOA requests govt to allow contingent to return without COVID-19 RT PCR test report

Australia's Ashleigh Barty returns a shot to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's singles first round tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Barty suffers upset defeat at Tokyo tennis tournament

Australia's Cate Campbell (right) and teammates celebrate after setting a world record and winning the final of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Jwala Gutta hits out at bad planning

Jwala Gutta

Uncertainty continues over hosting of Thomas and Uber Cup

Badminton World Federation

When Sindhu thought one more day at All England will make no difference

DIFFICULT DECISION: PV Sindhu. AP Photo

BAI recommends Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth's name for Khel Ratna Award

Kidambi Srikanth of India in action against Anders Antonsen of Denmark, during the Denmark Open Badminton tournament in Odense, Denmark. (Photo: PTI)

India to host 2026 badminton world championship

PV Sindhu. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->