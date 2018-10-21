Denmark Open Super Series final: Tai Tzu Ying outclasses Saina Nehwal to clinch title

Saina was eyeing her first win against Tai in five years, but the 24-year-old looked far more confident and settled than Saina.(Photo: AP)

Odense: Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying clinched the women’s singles title in the Denmark Open Super Series here on Sunday after beating India’s Saina Nehwal in three games.

The final score read 21-13, 13-21, 21-6.

Saina was eyeing her first win against Tai in five years, but the 24-year-old looked far more confident and settled than Saina.

Saina, though, looked frustrated during some parts of the match. In fact, she was once trailing 2-11 in the third game, where she eventually lost the match.

This was Tai’s 13th win against Saina in terms of their head-to-head meeting, while the Hyderabadi shuttler has just managed five wins.

Saina Nehwal 6- Tai Tzu Ying 21 (Third game)

IT'S OVER! Tai Tzu Ying continues her dominant performance against Saina Nehwal to clinch the Denmark Open. 21-13, 13-21, 21-6 is the final score.

Saina Nehwal 2- Tai Tzu Ying 11 ( Third game)

Tai Tzu Ying is back in the drivers seat as she takes another huge lead in the all-important third game.

Saina Nehwal 21- Tai Tzu Ying 13 (Second game)

WHAT A COMEBACK! Saina has done exactly what Tai did in the first game, with the score reading the same as the previous one.

Tai Tzu Ying 3- Saina Nehwal 5 (Second game)

Nehwal has responded in some style, but can she do what Tai did in the previous game?

Tai Tzu Ying 21- Saina Nehwal 13 ( First game)

The 24-year-old Chinese Taipei shuttler clinches the first game comfortably, giving no room to Saina to bounce back.

Tai Tzu Ying 15- Saina Nehwal 9 (First game)

Saina Nehwal looks frustrated as Tai still maintains a good lead.

Tai Tzu Ying 11- Saina Nehwal 5 (First game)

Saina has fought hard, but Tai still has a good lead.

Tai Tzu Ying 5- Saina Nehwal 1 (First game)

The Chinese Taipei shuttler has struck to dominate the early stages of the match. How long will this last?

Preview

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal will look to better her record against Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying in the Denmark Open final here on Sunday.

Nehwal is yet to win a match against the 24-year-old since 2013, the last time when the Hyderabadi shuttler managed a win.

Nehwal’s semifinal game against Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska was a one-sided affair, with the Indian winning it 21-11, 21-12.

Earlier, defending champion Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out of the tournament following a 21-16, 21-12 loss to Japan’s Kento Momota in the semifinal.

Head-to-head:

Saina Nehwal 5 - 12 Tai Tzu Ying

When and where:

The Denmark Open Super Series women’s singles final between Saina Nehwal and Tai Tzu Ying will take place on October 21, 2018 on Sunday in Odense, Denmark.

Match-timing:

The Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying final is scheduled to start at 3.30 P.M. IST.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying Denmark Open Super Series final will be available on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com and on Hotstar app.