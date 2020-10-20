Badminton star PV Sindhu slams scribe for false report

Hyderabad: A furious P. V. Sindhu sharply shot back at an English newspaper on Tuesday after it jumped the gun and reported a concocted confrontation with her family members that caused her to leave Hyderabad and train in London.

After the newspaper reported that Sindhu “left the country in a huff apparently after tensions in her family,” she came down heavily on the daily for its unresearched speculative report.

“M. Ratnakar the sports reporter of TOI who is spreading false news should know the facts first before writing them. If he doesn’t stop, I may have to resort to legal proceedings against him,” the badminton world champion threatened on her Twitter page.

Sindhu said she is in London to work on her nutrition and recovery needs with due consent of her family and coaches and posted a picture with sports nutritionist Rebecca Randell of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, her training base.

“I came to London a few days back to work on my nutrition and recovery needs with GSSI. In fact I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely they (sic) were no family rifts in this regard,” she wrote.

Continuing her outburst, the enraged shuttler rebutted: “Why will I have problems/issues with my parents who have sacrificed their lives for my sake? Mine is a very close knitted family and they will always support me. I am in touch with my family members everyday.”

“Also I do not have any issues with my coach Gopichand or the training facilities at the academy,” she clarified.