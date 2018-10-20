search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Badminton

Denmark Open Super Series: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth storm into semifinals

PTI
Published Oct 20, 2018, 10:53 am IST
Updated Oct 20, 2018, 10:53 am IST
Srikanth had to dig deep against countryman Sameer Verma with little separating the two in an intense men’s singles quarterfinal.
Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the semifinals of the Denmark Open with hard-fought victories over Nozomi Okuhara and Sameer Verma respectively. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the semifinals of the Denmark Open with hard-fought victories over Nozomi Okuhara and Sameer Verma respectively. (Photo: AFP / AP)

Odense: India’s Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the semifinals of the Denmark Open with hard-fought victories over Nozomi Okuhara and Sameer Verma respectively.

Saina, ranked 10th, recovered after the losing the first game to beat familiar foe and world number seven Okuhura of Japan 17-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the quarterfinal lasting 58 minutes on Friday night.

 

The final point of the match was a long rally which ended with the Japanese finding the net. It was a morale boosting for the Indian star, having lost her previous three meetings to Okuhara including the most recent one in Korea last month.

Saina had also lost to the 2017 World Champion during the team event at the Asian Games in August.

Overall, their head-to-head record stands at 7-4 in the Indian’s favour. Saina next faces world number 19 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia.

Fellow Indian Srikanth too had to dig deep against countryman Verma with little separating the two in an intense men’s singles quarterfinal. In the end, world number six Srikanth prevailed over the 23-ranked Indian in an epic battle lasting an hour and 18 minutes with the final scoreline reading 22-20, 19-21, 23-21.

The two Indians had not played each prior the quarterfinal and their first meeting turned out to be a slugfest. Verma was leading for the major part of the third and deciding game where he even had a 17-13 lead before Srikanth scripted a remarkable fightback to scrape through.

Srikanth plays second seed and world number on

Tags: denmark open super series, saina nehwal, nozomi okuhara, kidambi srikanth, sameer verma


Related Stories

Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth slays Lin Dan, faces Sameer Verma in quarters
Denmark Open Super Series: Saina Nehwal breezes past Yamaguchi to enter quarters
Denmark Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth sets up 2nd round clash with Lin Dan
Denmark Open Super Series: Saina Nehwal advances, beats Ngan Yi Cheung in thriller


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

OnePlus had planned to announce the OnePlus 6T on October 30 in New York.
 

E-cigarette vaping may delay wound healing, says study

E-cigarettes are not a safe alternative to traditional cigarettes as it relates to timely wound healing.
 

Hyderabad gets country’s first dog park

Pooches will be treated with an extravagant experience as the park houses a splash pool, an amphitheatre, loo cafe and three lawns. (Photo: ANI)
 

Women suffer side-effects of chemotherapy more frequently than men: study

While 81 per cent of women faced hair loss, 74 per cent men were affected by it (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Introducing more oily fish to your diet can keep ill health at bay in old age

The essential fatty acids are found in salmon, mackerel and sardines (Photo: AFP)
 

Citrus fruits help prevent cancer, heart disease, dementia and wrinkles

Citrus fruits contain antioxidant polyphenols and vitamin C which protect cells from the damaging effects of free radicals. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Denmark Open Super Series: Saina Nehwal breezes past Yamaguchi to enter quarters

Nehwal did not break much sweat in the match and looked much comfortable as compared to her opening round clash against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong. (Photo: PTI)

Denmark Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth sets up 2nd round clash with Lin Dan

Srikanth has lost three of his four matches against Dan but the Chinese great is not the force he once was. The former world number one is now placed 14th in the international rankings. (Photo: AFP)

Denmark Open Super Series: Saina Nehwal advances, beats Ngan Yi Cheung in thriller

In a tense match, Saina had to endure a stiff challenge from Cheyung, who she last played back in 2016 and went on to lose that match. (Photo: AFP)

Denmark Open Super Series: Beiwen Zhangin knocks out PV Sindhu in 1st round

PV Sindhu suffered an unexpected 17-21, 21-16, 18-21 defeat at the hands of Beiwen Zhangin to make a first-round exit from the Denmark Open Super Series. (Photo: AP)

Denmark Open 2018: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal to lead Indian challenge

Olympic medallists P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will lead a strong Indian challenge at the Denmark Open badminton tournament which gets underway on Tuesday. (Photo: AP / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham