Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu storms into semis

ANI
Published Nov 19, 2021, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2021, 2:40 pm IST
Battling it out at Court 3, PV Sindhu overwhelmed Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-13, 21-10 in a 35-minute encounter
 PV Sindhu. (AP Photo)

Bali: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles at the Indonesia Masters 2021 badminton on Friday.

Battling it out at Court 3, PV Sindhu overwhelmed Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-13, 21-10 in a 35-minute encounter.

 

The reigning world champion will now take on either Akane Yamaguchi of Japan or Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semi-final.

This is PV Sindhu's second-consecutive semi-final appearance on the BWF World Tour after the French Open last month.

Later in the day, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and 2014 Indonesia Masters champion HS Prannoy will battle it out for a place in the semis.

Tags: pv sindhu, p v sindhu
Location: India, Telangana


