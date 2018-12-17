search on deccanchronicle.com
BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu has the world at her feat

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Her mentor and chief India coach Pullela Gopichand also stressed on the importance of Sindhu crossing the final hurdle.
P.V. Sindhu reacts after beating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the title round of the World Tour Finals on Sunday. (AFP)
 P.V. Sindhu reacts after beating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the title round of the World Tour Finals on Sunday. (AFP)

Guangzhou: India’s P.V. Sindhu on Sunday hoped no one will ever question her ability to win big titles, relieved at breaking the finals jinx with a historic triumph at the World Tour Finals here.

After losing seven successive summit clashes, Olympic silver medallist Sindhu finally settled her finals blues with a 21-19 21-17 win over Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara to lift the prestigious season-ending trophy. “I feel really happy. I have no words because it is my first win this year after coming and losing in the finals, so it was memorable. The year has ended on a beautiful note,” said Sindhu, who won silvers at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships this year. 

 

“Somewhere every time people have been asking me the same question. I hope the question won’t again come to me, asking why all the time coming to the finals I lose. I think I can say now that I won a gold and I am really very proud.” 

Her mentor and chief India coach Pullela Gopichand also stressed on the importance of Sindhu crossing the final hurdle. “There has been a lot of talk of her losing the finals and I think that at least, not for anybody else but for Sindhu’s mind, I think it is important she lost in the final with a comprehensive big win. 
People have been waiting for it and it is great to have this win at the end of the year.” 

Talking about her title win, world number six Sindhu said: “The last to last year I lost in semifinal and last year I finished runners up. This time I am the winner, so it is a beautiful tournament for me as I won all matches in the league stages and also the semifinals and finals.

...
