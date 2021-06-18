Sports Badminton 17 Jun 2021 Andhra Pradesh okays ...
Andhra Pradesh okays land for PV Sindhu’s academy in Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 18, 2021, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2021, 1:11 am IST
PV Sindhu has assured that the land will only be used for development of the badminton academy and sports school
The allocation was assured by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when badminton star PV Sindhu was crowned the women singles world champion in 2019. (PTI Photo)
Visakhapatnam: The AP government on Thursday issued orders alienating two acres of land at Chinagadili area in Vizag city to badminton star PV Sindhu for establishing an academy and sports schools free of cost.

The allocation was assured by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when Sindhu was crowned the women singles world champion in 2019. Though initially, the allotment was expected to be around five acres, only two acres has been allocated to start with, taking into consideration various factors.

 

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) verified her application and said it would be registered soon after she completes registration of the trust. She has agreed to submit a detailed project report. The academy will be constructed in two phases at an expenditure of Rs five crore in each phase.

Sindhu has also assured that the land will only be used for development of the badminton academy and sports school.

After careful examination of the proposals, the state government has issued orders for alienation of land, albeit with some norms. The government laid a condition that the academy should have separate access from the main road and should not be used for any other alternative purposes.

 

The academy shall also serve talented but poor without commercial outlook and complete the project within the time-frame stipulated by youth advancement, tourism and culture department.

