AP players play key role in India's first Thomas Cup win

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published May 16, 2022, 7:14 am IST
Updated May 16, 2022, 7:14 am IST
Governor Harichandan said it was a great achievement that the Indian team won the Thomas Cup, without losing a match in the final
Indian men's badminton team poses with the trophy after winning the Thomas Cup, in Bangkok, Thailand. (PTI Photo)
  Indian men's badminton team poses with the trophy after winning the Thomas Cup, in Bangkok, Thailand. (PTI Photo)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy led the state in celebrating the Indian badminton team’s first-ever victory at the Thomas Cup in which players from the state — Kidambi Srikanth and — Rankireddy Satwiksairaj played a key role.

Jagan Mohan Reddy called the victory a historic moment for Indian badminton. He congratulated Team India for their spectacular win and their remarkable journey up to the last shot. The CM stated: "Talent combined with strong teamwork is the perfect recipe for success. Heartiest congratulations” to Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and H.S. Prannoy “for making history today.”

 

Governor Harichandan said it was a great achievement that the Indian team won the Thomas Cup, without losing a match in the final.

The parents of Srikanth and Satwiksairaj were overjoyed on hearing the result.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Srikanth's father K. Venkataseshakrishna and mother Radhamukunda said that he had increased India’s standing in the badminton world by helping dethrone 14-time champion Indonesia in Bangkok on Sunday. Venkataseshakrishna does not watch Srikanth’s matches as a rule.

They said that the lockdown had impacted Srikanth’s game and they were happy that he had overcome that setback with flying colours.

 

Venkataseshakrishna pointed out that after Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Srikanth had made it 3-0 for the historic victory, India did not need to play the other two matches which was the happiest thing. He said that this was the biggest and happiest moment for him as Srikanth had played aggressively.

Their house was filled with neighbours who came to greet them on Srikanth’s performance and record victory. They said that as Gunturians they were proud that the local boy had played a big role in winning the title.

 

Satwiksairaj’s parents Rankireddy Kasi Viswanatham and Rangamani were in the temple town of Tirupati has he put up his spectacular show. His parents told Deccan Chronicle that Satwik from the age of six had shown great interest in badminton.

He joined the Gopichand Academy at age 12. “Satwik improved his talent and achieved success. It is a matter of great pride for our state and the country that our son has emerged victorious,” Viswanath said.

The duo of Satwik and Chirag Shetti did not have a great Olympics but Satwik stood second in Super 750 held in France, after the Olympics and emerged was the Indian Open-500 winner. He secured gold and silver medals at the Commonwealth Games and bagged the Arjun Award in 2021. Satwik who studied in a private school at Amalapuram till Class 10 and doing his BCom final year through distance education.

 

