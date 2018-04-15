2018 Commonwealth Games: Saina Nehwal beats PV Sindhu in two games to win Gold

Saina and Sindhu played out edge of the seat match but it was Saina, who prevailed in thee end and won the gold .(Photo: DC File)

Gold Coast: Saina Nehwal defeated PV Sindhu in a pulsating contest to win gold at 21st Commonwealth games at Gold Coast on Sunday. In the epic final Nehwal staged remarkable comeback in the second game to beat Sindhu 21-18, 23-21.

The match as expected was a closely fought contest, with Saina dominating Sindhu right from the first game and never allowed her to make comeback in the game. Saina kept Sindhu guessing with her drop shots at net and was in complete control of the match. It looked like she would take the first game with ease, but Sindhu staged a great comeback to narrow down the lead but Saina closed down the first game.

Second game was completely different as Sindhu, attacked right from the start and raced to 4-3 lead. Saina fought her way back and levelled the score at 4-4, but Sindhu was in no mood to let of the game easily as she raced to 11-8 lead at the interval.

The story was no different after the interval as Sindhu continued to take points at ease and stretched the lead, but Saina never dropped her shoulders and kept on fighting to get back into the game.

It looked like Sindhu will hang onto the lead and take the match into deciding set, but Saina , who was down by 3 points showed her class and staged a remarkable comeback and tie the game. The last two points weer decided on the fact who keeps the nerve and it was Saina, who kept a calm head to win her 2nd gold of the games.

Nehwal wins gold 23-21

Sensational ! Nehwal, Its second gold medal point for Nehwal 22-21

Sindhu keeps the match alive, its 21-21

OUT OF PLAY Saina now one point away from gold 21-20 for her

BIG ERROR from Sindhu, she hots the shuttle wide and ts 20-20. What a comeback from Saina

Sindhu hits cross court shot and Saina has no response, its 20-19 and one game point.

Big error from Sindhu and its 19-19

What a Rally from PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal and in the end it was Nehwal who gets the point, it's 18-19 and the second game is going down to the wire

Sindhu hits her next serve wide, Saina come within touching distance, its 17-19

Sindhu just two pints away from levelling the game

It's Saina , who makes an error at the net, 19-14 for Sindhu

Sindhu makes an error at net, Saina staging comeback, the score reads 16-18

Saina gets one back, its 15-18

brilliant smash by Sindhu, its 18-14 for her

The shuttle has gone out of play, Sindhu now leads by 3 points, It's 17-14

Sindhu finally breaks the serve , it's 16-14 to her

elegant play at the net and now the defecit is down to one point 14-15

Saina smashes her way to yet another point, the defecit is now just to 2 point, its 13-15

Its out , Saina with fightback, score now reads 12-15

Saina hits the shuttle on net, it's 15-11 to PV Sindhu

Saina comes up with drop shot of her own , it's 11-14 a three point defecit

beautiful drop shot by Sindhu , It's 14-10

another point for Saina, it's 10-13

Nehwal with cross court smash, the score is 9-13

Error from Saina and Sinshu extends her head 5 points, It's 13-8

Cross court smash by Sindhu, It's 12-8 for her now

Sindhu manages to break the serve to go into the lead at interval (11-8)

Saina hits one close to the body of Sindhu and the lead is not cut down to 2 points 8-10

Saina hits crosscourt smash , It's 7-10 in her favour

Brilliant rally from both the Indian shuttlers, but Saina hits one on net, It's 10-6 for Sindhu

error from Sindhu, its 6-9 for Saina

Another point for Sindhu as Saina hits shuttle on net, it's 8-5

Sindhu forces unforced error from Saina, she leads 7-5

Important point for Saina, she smashes the shuttle and wins point, it's 5-6

unforced error from Saina and now Sindhu leads 6-4

Fantastic rally from both the shuttlers , but Saina hits this one out. It's 4-4 in favour of Sindhu

Sindhu starts on positive note taking two point lead but Saina makes comeback to lead 4-3

2nd game gets underway

Saina closes the match 21-18

Saina is putting pressure on herself as she gives away two more points score reads 18-20.

Two striaght points for Sindhu 16-20, lead cut down to 4 points.

Sindhu trying to fight back 15-20

Game point for Saina she leads 20-14

Saina responds with cross court drop , it's 19-14

Sindhu making a great comeback of her own smash down the line 14-18

Nehwal takes the next point with the smash, she leads 18-13, just two points away from winning first game

cross court smash from Sindhu, It's 13-17 toher

POOR SHOT! PV Sindhu has smashed one right on the net , point for Saina 17-11

PV Sindhu responds back with her own shot , it's 11-16

Saina with her drop shots is creating more trouble for Sindhu. It's 16-10

SUPER RALLY! Saina hits this one wide to hand SIndhu point it's 10-14

Another beautiful point from Saina , a great placement and now she leads 14-9

Saina is all pumped up as she breaks Sindhu, leads 13-9

Sindhu manages to break serve , its 8-12

Beautiful drop shot by Saina, t he lead extends to 12-6

Another unforced error from Sindhu and Saina takes 11-6 lead at the break

Poor serve from Sindhu as shuttle goes out , Saina leads 10-5

Sindhu gets one point , its 5-9

Saina hits one down the line , extends her lead to 9-4

error from Sindhu, Saina leads 7-4

Brilliant drop shot from Saina at net 6-4 to her

Error from Sindhu, Its 4-4

Sindhu with a powerful shot 3-3

Saina forces error from Sindhu, It's 3-2

Gold Coast: It was be an all Indian affair in the finals of women’s badminton event at 21st Commonwealth Games as Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will face eah other in the summit clash.

Saina, who had clinched the gold in 2010 Delhi Games but missed the 2014 Games due to injuries, defeated Scotland's Kristy Gilmour, a silver at Glasgow four years ago, 21-14 18-21 21-17 in 68 minutes, while PV Sindhu who missed the team event due to ankle sprain defeated defending champion Michelle Wei of Canada 21-18,21-8 in just 36 minutes.

With two star shuttlers reaching the final, India are assured of gold and silver in the women’s singles.

Saina and Sindhu had earlier won gold in team event where India finished at top of the podium by beating Malaysia in the final.