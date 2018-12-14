search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Badminton

Just Married: Saina Nehwal ties the knot with 'best match' Parupalli Kashyap

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2018, 6:18 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2018, 6:31 pm IST
Saina and Kashyap have been training together since 2005 after meeting each other at the Pullela Gopichand academy in Hyderabad.
Taking to her Twitter account, Saina wrote: "Best match of my life...#justmarried." (Photo: Twitter)
 Taking to her Twitter account, Saina wrote: “Best match of my life...#justmarried.” (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Saina Nehwal tied the knot with Parupalli Kashyap on Friday after the ace Indian shuttler made the news public. Taking to her Twitter account, Saina wrote: “Best match of my life...#justmarried.”

The badminton duo had earlier posted multiple pictures on their social media accounts where they handed over wedding invitation cards to close ones.

Saina and Kashyap have been training together since 2005 after meeting each other at the Pullela Gopichand academy in Hyderabad. According to reports, the two have been in a relationship for over a decade but managed to keep it under the wraps.

Saina's father Harvir Singh, also posted a few photographs some days ago where both Saina and Kashyap were seen enjoying a meal with some family members.

 

