Sports, Badminton

CWG 2018: It's Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu final, Kidambi Srikanth in fray for gold

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2018, 10:29 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2018, 11:14 am IST
Kidambi Srikanth will face Lee Chong Wei, who defeated HS Prannoy in the semifinals, in the final.
London Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal take on Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu in the Commonwealth Games 2018 women’s singles final while Kidambi Srikanth takes on Lee Chong Wei in the gold-medal match. (Photo: AP)
Gold Coast: London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and Rio Olympics silver-medallist PV Sindhu set up a blockbuster women's singles final while newly-crowned world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the finals of men's singles events in the badminton competition of the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Saina, who had clinched the gold in 2010 Delhi Games but missed the 2014 Games due to injuries, staved off a challenge from Scotland's Kristy Gilmour, a silver at Glasgow four years ago, 21-14 18-21 21-17 in 68 minutes.

 

She will play compatriot PV Sindhu in the final.

Srikanth, playing on court 1, saw off 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Rajiv Ouseph of England 21-10 21-17 in just over half an hour contest.

He will face Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei, who defeated HS Prannoy.

Earlier, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 21-17 15-21 4-21 to Malaysian combo of Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo in women's doubles.

The duo will now play for the bronze medal against local hopes Setyana Mapasa and Gronya Somerville later in the day.

