Sports, Badminton

Numero uno! Kidambi Srikanth becomes world number 1 shuttler

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 12, 2018, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2018, 12:43 pm IST
Srikanth became only the second Indian after Saina Nehwal to top the rankings.
Kidambi Srikanth was part of the Indian team which won gold in the mixed team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.(Photo: AP)
 Kidambi Srikanth was part of the Indian team which won gold in the mixed team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.(Photo: AP)

Gold Coast: India’s badminton star Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday cruised to the numero uno spot in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings, thereby replacing Denmark’s Victor Axelsen.

Srikanth was part of the Indian team which won gold in the mixed team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

 

(Photo: Twitter / India All Sports)(Photo: Twitter / India All Sports)

In men's singles clash, ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth took the final step to the summit of the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) rankings as he also made it to the last-eight after outplaying Niluka Karunaratne of Sri Lanka in straight games.

Srikanth, who has been in sublime form for quite some time now, clinched an identical 21-10, 21-10 win in two games to storm into the next round.

He will now bid for a semi-final spot when he plays the last-eight clash against yet to be decided opponent.

