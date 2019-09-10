 LIVE !  :  Bookmark the page, watch it live here with key updates at 10:30pm IST- iPhone 11 Launch LIVE: Catch it here at 10:30pm
 
Sports Badminton 10 Sep 2019 'Will be marked ...
Sports, Badminton

'Will be marked by opponents after WC gold, need to find new strategy': PV Sindhu

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2019, 8:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 8:16 pm IST
Olympic silver medallist Sindhu became the first Indian to win a historic World Championships gold after thrashing Japan's Nozomi Okuhara.
The 24-year-old from Hyderabad said the World Championships gold medal took a long time coming and it was a result of hard work, besides all the sacrifices that her parents have made over the years. (Photo: AFP)
 The 24-year-old from Hyderabad said the World Championships gold medal took a long time coming and it was a result of hard work, besides all the sacrifices that her parents have made over the years. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu says she will be marked by opponents after her World Championships gold and would need to constantly discover "new things" in her game to maintain her stranglehold on international badminton.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu became the first Indian to win a historic World Championships gold medal after thrashing Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7 in a lop-sided final at Basel, Switzerland last month.

 

Asked about the challenges that she will face from now on, Sindhu, who boasts of two silver and as many bronze in the World Championships, said: "Pressure and responsibility will now be more. I know everybody will mark me now after the World Championship.

"Now I have to really work harder and change a few things and come with new things because everyone can see my game and know what I am playing. So I have to go with new strategy every time I go into the court," Sindhu told reporters here.

The 24-year-old from Hyderabad said the World Championships gold medal took a long time coming and it was a result of hard work, besides all the sacrifices that her parents have made over the years.

"I have been wanting this gold for five years. I have been losing every time. I also used to feel sad, but I always kept fighting back and working hard. My parents made a lot of sacrifices for me," she said.

"Coaches role also has been important. My first coach was Mehboob Ali and then I have been under Gopi sir since I was 10. In badminton, you need to have a strong mindset."

Sindhu will next play at the China Open World Tour Super 1000

(September 17-22) and Korea Open World Tour Super 500 (September 24-29) at Changzhou and Incheon City respectively.

"I am preparing for China and Korea Open, I will be leaving in a few days, that is my immediate goal. I hope to give my best," she said on the sidelines of the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC).

"This (gold) medal gave a big boost and I will move with this confidence. There are many events before Olympics, so I will just give 100 percent instead of taking pressure."

Asked if there was any pressure ahead of the World Championships final, Sindhu said: "There was no pressure in the final. The quarterfinals was one of the good matches against Tai Tzu.

"Playing Okuhara, everyone was saying whether I will repeat the 2017 final but for me I was not thinking about that. It was a fresh match for me. We knew each others' game, as we have played a lot against each other. So there was no particular strategy."

National coach Pullela Gopichand had recently said that India have not "invested enough in coaches".

Asked about her opinion on this issue, Sindhu said: "There needs to be high level coaches, where they need to know everything about badminton to create a champion.

"Of course, Gopi sir himself has been a great player and a great coach. Now we have other coaches from abroad and they are helping us. But national coaches need to be much qualified, then definitely they can train more players and they will become champions."

Talking about the role of foreign coach Kim Ji Hyun of Korea, Sindhu said: "For last couple of months, I have been training with Kim under the guidance of Gopi sir. It is not just one stroke, each stroke is important, we have to make each stroke perfect.

"We have been working on defence and front and back court and that really helped me."

Sindhu, who felicitated the winners of PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship (JBC), also gave a big thumbs-up to the tournament which completed its fifth edition here on Tuesday.

"It is a great idea and it is encouraging players of grassroot level. The number of participants is increasing and talent is there and we need to have tournaments like this for them to grow," she said.

...
Tags: pv sindhu, bwf world championships
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

Some fans and pundits came to the conclusion that Smith was unkindly parodying the glasses-wearing Leach. (Photo: Twitter)

Langer rubbishes claims that Steve Smith mocked Jack Leach by wearing glasses

Mkhitaryan said he will never give up and is not afraid of pressure. (Photo: AFP)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to seize opportunity given at Roma

The two-year-long deal has begun today and will last on August 31, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

BCCI partners with All India Radio to provide live commentary for matches

While 35-year-old Du Plessis is still the captain of the Test side, Nkwe gave enough indications that South Africa wants to infuse fresh blood going into next year's World T20 in Australia. (Photo: AFP)

'Du Plessis has done great things but we need to look at future': SA Team Director



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 has increased several penalties under the Act, for example, the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. (Photo: ANI)
 

iPhone 11 launch: Final leaks before the official launch

Stay tuned to Deccan Chronicle to watch the iPhone 11 launch LIVE tonight at 10:30pm IST.
 

Delhi is 3rd highest consumer of cannabis in the world, says study

Surprisingly, India doesn't show up in countries where marijuana would be profitable if it was taxed. (Representational Image)
 

Trump nominates Indian-American Anuraag Singhal as Florida judge

Anuraag Singhal is among the 17 judiciary nomination sent by the White House to the Senate. (Photo: Floridabar.org)
 

'Kerfuffle' on Twitter as Shashi Tharoor shares holiday photos

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is famous for using bizarre words in his speeches and tweets. (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in TN for daughter's wedding

‘It is my pleasure to learn about the wedding of your daughter Dr Rajsri with Dr Sudarsan. Thank you for inviting me on this momentous occasion,’ PM Modi said in the letter. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

'Foreign coach's changes helped improve my game': PV Sindhu

Sindhu was speaking after being felicitated by the Sahara India Pariwar at a suburban hotel for her recent achievement. (Photo: BWF Website)

BWF gold medalist PV Sindhu wants this actress to play her role in biopic; find out

In an interview with a top media house, the 24-year-old has opined that if anyone wants to portray Sindhu’s character then that person should be none other than Bollywood’s top actor Deepika Padukone.

'If Akshay Kumar plays my part it would be awesome': Pullela Gopichand

There are rumours that Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will play the role of Sindhu's coach Pullela Gopichand. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu meets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at his residence; see pics

Sindhu had, on August 25, became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament held in Switzerland's Basel. (Photo: Twitter)

PV Sindhu offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Earlier, the 24-year-old had four medals at the World Championships as she bagged bronze in the 2013 and 2014 while in 2017 and 2018 she claimed silver medals. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham