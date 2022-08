Indias P.V. Sindhu poses for photos with her gold medal after winning the Womens Singles Final Badminton match against Canadas Michelle Li at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. (Photo PTI)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday congratulated badminton player PV Sindhu for winning a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.

Rao extended his best wishes and greeted Sindhu, a release from CMO said.

Sindhu added a gold in the singles to her wide array of medals with a convincing straight-game win over Canada's Michelle Li in the final in Birmingham today.