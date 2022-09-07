  
Sports Badminton 07 Sep 2022 India's Anupama ...
Sports, Badminton

India's Anupama Upadhyaya becomes new Junior World No. 1 in BWF rankings

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 7, 2022, 6:51 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2022, 6:51 pm IST
A file photo of Indian shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya. (Image: PTI)
 A file photo of Indian shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya. (Image: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Young Anupama Upadhyaya has become only the second Indian shuttler in under-19 girls singles category to win the top title in the latest BWF Junior rankings.

The 17-year-old from Panchkula, who had claimed junior international titles in Uganda and Poland earlier this year, replaced fellow Indian Tasnim Mir from the top position on Tuesday.

She has jumped two places to grab the pole position with 18.060 points from 18 tournaments and is one of the four girls who figure in the Top 10 of the junior rankings.

Three other Indian female shuttlers in the Top 10 are Tasnim Mir (number 2) and two 14-year-olds -- Anwesha Gowda (number 6) and Unnati Hooda (number 9).
Overall, Anupama is only the sixth Indian shuttler to top the junior rankings.

In boys, Aditya Joshi (2014), Siril Verma (2016), Lakshya Sen (2017) had achieved the top position in the past, while 18-year-old Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian had become the World No. 1 last month.

Anupama had recently cracked the senior women's Top 100 ranking and is currently placed at World No. 63 spot.

A product of Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, Anupama had an impressive run this year as she made it to the semifinals at the Syed Modi International Super 300 in January before entering the quarterfinals of Orleans Open Super 100 event.

The Indian is currently preparing for the Junior World Championships scheduled to be held in Santander, Spain from October 17 to 31.

...
Tags: badminton, anupama upadhyaya, bwf junior rankings
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Sindhu remains on 7th in badminton world rankings, Lakshya Sen climbs to 11th spot
Duo powered Hyderabad's badminton dreams

Latest From Sports

Former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs (Image: AP)

Ryan Giggs to go on trial for second time on domestic violence charges

The bowler, however, also received support on Twitter with a campaign #IStandWithArshdeep. (Photo: PTI)

'Arshdeep Singh India's pride, every Indian stands with him'

Sports Authority of India and the Judo Federation of India are organising the Khelo India National South Zone Women Judo League in Thrissur, Kerala from September 1 to 5. — Representational Image/DC

Andhra Pradesh wins two gold and silver in Judo

Virat Kohli with his Pakistan fan Noor Qadri (Photo by arrangement)

Virat Kohli fulfills dream of his Pakistan fan



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Dared to dream – and won!

Suhas Yathiraj

Swiss Open: Sindhu clinches women's singles title

PV Sindhu celebrates after winning the Swiss Open in Basel on Sunday.

Telangana CM congratulates Sindhu for Commonwealth gold

Indias P.V. Sindhu poses for photos with her gold medal after winning the Womens Singles Final Badminton match against Canadas Michelle Li at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. (Photo PTI)

All England Championship: Sindhu, Sen, Srikanth begin India's quest for elusive title

Lakshya Sen was recently sent to train under former All England champion Peter Gade, who is currently the head coach of French national team. (Photo: Facebook)

Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu storms into semis

PV Sindhu. (AP Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->