Vizag to get Sindhu's academy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 7, 2021, 2:23 am IST
Updated Aug 7, 2021, 2:23 am IST
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan reddy felicitated the ace shuttler for winning the medal and presented her a shawl and a memento
VIJAYAWADA: Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist P.V. Sindhu would soon start her Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam. Sindhu made the announcement after she met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat on Friday.

The Chief Minister felicitated the ace shuttler for winning the medal and presented her a shawl and a memento. Sindhu along with her family members called on the CM at his chambers here. Sindhu noted that the Chief Minister had blessed her before she departed for Tokyo and wished her a good performance at the Olympics. She praised the AP government for its support to sports activities in the state.

 

The CM urged her to start the proposed badminton academy soon and train youngsters. Officials have handed over to her the state government’s cash reward of Rs 30 lakh for winning the bronze. Sindhu said she would start the badminton academy in Visakhapatnam soon.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh chairman B. Siddhartha Reddy also congratulated Sindhu. He said Sindhu has been a big inspiration to youngsters.

Earlier, Sindhu with her family members visited the Kanaka Durga temple and performed special pujas. The temple priests offered Vedaasirvachanam and the temple authorities presented a replica of Goddess Durga to her.

 

Sindhu recalled that she had earlier visited Durga temple and taken the blessings of the goddess. “I won this medal with the blessing of the goddess,” she said and added that she sought the blessings of the goddess for her win in more tournaments in future including the 2024 Olympics.

