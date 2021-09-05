Sports Badminton 05 Sep 2021 Suhas Yathiraj claim ...
Sports, Badminton

Suhas Yathiraj claims silver in badminton

PTI
Published Sep 5, 2021, 8:10 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2021, 9:28 am IST
The Noida district magistrate produced an entertaining performance before losing 21-15 17-21 15-21 to Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash
Indian para-shuttler Suhas Yathiraj. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Indian para-shuttler Suhas Yathiraj. (Photo: Screengrab)

Tokyo: India's Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj ended his campaign with a historic silver after going down fighting against top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 class final at the Tokyo Paralympics here on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Noida district magistrate, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, produced an entertaining performance before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

 

The unseeded Suhas had lost to Mazur, who has won three gold medals in European Championships as well, in the qualifying group A match but the Indian made a tremendous effort in the final to challenge his world No. 1 rival.

The district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) thus also became the first-ever IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympics.

"I'm quite happy with the performance but I should have finished it off in the second game," said Suhas after winning India's third medal in badminton.

"So I'm a little disappointed that I didn't finish it off because I had a handsome lead in the second game. But congratulations to Lucas. Whoever played better is the winner."

 

In SL4 class, shuttlers have lower limb impairment/severe and they play standing.

Earlier, Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar had won a gold and a bronze respectively in men's singles SL3 category on Saturday.

In SL4 bronze medal play-off, second seed Tarun Dhillon went down 17-21 11-21 to Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in 32 minutes to miss out of a medal at the Yoyogi national stadium.

In the gold medal match, Suhas stepped it up on the big stage. He completely dominated the proceedings early on, celebrating each point with a fist pump as the Indian contingent got behind him.

 

Suhas stood close to the net and created the opportunities in the rallies to move neck-and-neck with Mazur from 5-5 to 8-8. The Indian varied his pace and put pressure on his fancied rival to lead 11-8 at the first break.

Suhas, playing with a smile, controlled the proceedings with Mazur, who looked jaded after the gruelling semifinal against Tarun Dhillon. The French missed the lines, hitting wide and long to allow the Indian lead 18-12.

Suhas eventually grabbed five game points and next pushed one at the backline to pocket the first game.

 

The Indian continued the momentum, leading 3-1 in the second game. However, Mazur dug in and clawed back into the lead at 6-5. Suhas again turned it around to lead 11-8 with Mazur making silly mistakes.

The Indian maintained his lead at 14-11 after resumption but Mazur grabbed nine of the last 11 points to roar back into the contest.

Suhas rode on his flurry of smashes to make a superb start to the decider, leading 3-0. He picked his shots wisely to maintain a 6-3 lead but Mazur again fought his way back to 9-9.

But two errors handed Suhas the lead at the break again.

 

Mazur soon eked out a three-point lead at 17-13 with his aggressive returns on the Indian's body. Suhas committed a series of errors in the final stage to allow Mazur grab five match points and the Frenchman sealed it when the Indian went to the net.

A computer engineer, Suhas went on to become an IAS officer and has been posted as a district magistrate of Noida since 2020, a role that saw him at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

On the court, he has won gold medals at 2017 BWF Turkish Para badminton championship in men's singles and men's doubles. He also won gold in 2016 Asia championships, besides a bronze at 2018 Asian Para Games.

 

Pramod Bhagat on Saturday claimed India's first badminton gold at the Paralympics in men's singles SL3 class.

...
Tags: tokyo paralympics 2020, suhas lalinakere yathiraj
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Horoscope 05 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

India's Rohit Sharma, left, celebrates scoring 100 runs with batting partner India's Cheteshwar Pujara on day three of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

When I was asked to open in 2019, I knew it was my last opportunity in Tests: Rohit

India's Avani Lekhara competes in the shooting women's 10m AR standing SH1 final at the Asaka Shooting Range during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo: AFP)

Lekhara, two others fail to qualify for mixed 50m rifle prone finals

India's KL Rahul, left, and India's Rohit Sharma celebrate adding runs on day three of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo: AP)

Rohit and Rahul shine again as India reach 108 for 1 at lunch on Day 3

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur felicitates Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Silver medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Sports Minister felicitates Mariyappan on winning silver in Tokyo Paralympics



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Pramod Bhagat wins historic badminton gold in Paralympics, Manoj Sarkar claims bronze

Indian para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat after winning Gold the Badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Saturday. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Silver Sindhu' tag made me go desperately for world title

Egging herself on is PV Sindhu. DC File Photo

Sindhu makes winning start at Tokyo Olympics

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu competes against Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova during their women's singles badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday. (AP Photo)

Sindhu beat Cheung in straight games, enter pre-quarterfinals

PV Sindhu. (Photo: Official Olympic website)

Indian badminton great Nandu Natekar dead

Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai (SJAM) President Chandrashekar Sant and Badminton legend Nandu Natekar (C) felicitate Sachin Tendulkar during SJAM's annual Awards function in Mumbai in this file picture. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->