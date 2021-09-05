Sports Badminton 05 Sep 2021 Krishna Nagar wins g ...
Sports, Badminton

Krishna Nagar wins gold in men's singles SH6 class at Tokyo Paralympics

PTI
Published Sep 5, 2021, 10:15 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2021, 10:17 am IST
The 22-year-old from Jaipur, seeded second, saw off his rival 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games
India's Krishna Nagar celebrates after defeating Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
Tokyo: Krishna Nagar on Sunday secured India's second gold medal in badminton at Tokyo Paralympics after notching a thrilling three-game win over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the men's singles SH6 class final here.

The 22-year-old from Jaipur, seeded second, saw off his rival 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal winning list.

 

Bhagat had claimed the first gold in badminton in SL3 class on Saturday.

This was India's fifth gold at the Games.

Earlier, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj ended his campaign with a historic silver after going down fighting against top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 class final.

The 38-year-old Noida district magistrate, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, produced an entertaining performance before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

...
Tags: tokyo paralympics 2020, krishna nagar, pramod bhagat, suhas lalinakere yathiraj
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


