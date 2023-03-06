  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Sports Badminton 05 Mar 2023 Love all as Sania bo ...
Sports, Badminton

Love all as Sania bows out in heart of Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOSES KONDETY
Published Mar 6, 2023, 12:16 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2023, 12:16 am IST
Tennis star Sania Mirza was felicitated after her final match at LB Stadium on Sunday. Rohan Bopanna, Cara Black, Bethanie Mattek Sands and others attended the programme. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
 Tennis star Sania Mirza was felicitated after her final match at LB Stadium on Sunday. Rohan Bopanna, Cara Black, Bethanie Mattek Sands and others attended the programme. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: Blood, sweat and tears. That sums up the career of tennis ace Sania Mirza, who endured several surgeries, fought fiercely for two decades to win 44 top flight titles and then wiped her wet eyes on Sunday after an exhibition match to bring the curtain down on her sporting journey at the place it all began for her — the Lal Bahadur Stadium in the heart of hometown Hyderabad.

“These are happy tears,” she told the houseful of cheering fans, among them ministers and VIPs. “I am thankful to each and everyone for the kind of send-off given to me today. I couldn’t have asked for a better farewell.” There were quite a few moist eyes in the crowd who waved an emotional goodbye to the sporting icon. The message was clear — there is only one Sania Mirza.

It was at the Centre Court of this tennis complex that Sania won her first WTA title — the Hyderabad Open in 2004 alongside South Africa’s Liezel Huber, and followed it with the singles trophy the next year. “It all began here in 2002 when I won medals at the National Games. Then in 2004, I won my first WTA title. It has been an honour to represent the country at the highest level for 20 long years,” the 36-year-old said.

Tennis will always be a part of her. “I am going to miss the game,” Sania said haltingly. “But I can tell you I will be there with the Telangana Government and the Sports Authority of Telangana State to produce another Sania. In fact, we need more and more Sanias and will work for that.”

Among those who had come to make Sania feel special were Union law minister Kiren Rijiju (who earlier was the Union sports minister), state ministers K.T. Rama Rao and V. Srinivas Goud, Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand, a tennis player himself, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and players from the tennis circuit — Rohan Bopanna, Ivan Dodig, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Cara Black and Marion Bartoli, with whom Sania played a bit.

They first went around the court hitting in a 3-on-3 before Sania paired with Dodig to play some mixed doubles with Yuvraj and Bethanie across the net, and then teamed up with Bopanna as Dodig replaced Yuvraj on the other side. The score? It remained Love All as Sania was flooded by emotions and affection.

Felicitations followed, with Rama Rao honouring Sania, her family members and the international players with mementoes as confetti flew around.

Minister Rijuju was not part of the presentation party and watched the proceedings from the VIP gallery. “The crowds here show that Sania is truly inspirational not just for tennis players but for the entire country with her achievements. I came down to be part of this farewell event as I have always been in touch with Sania. I convey my best wishes for her future endeavours too,” he told the media.

Blessed with the mental framework of a boxer, Sania has always punched above her weight. “It was so difficult, for not many believed in a young kid taking up tennis, more so a girl. But, it was only my parents who believed in me and have been with me right through this. There were people who said we couldn’t do it, we were crazy... no one ever thought that we would be standing in a stadium full of people like this,” she left the arena with a punch.

...
Tags: sania mirza, rohan bopanna, yuvraj singh, lb stadium


Latest From Sports

: Indian bowler Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne during the first day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Australia reach 156/4 at stumps on Day 1 of 3rd Test

The legendary batter reminisced about his memories of the Wankhede and said that it holds a special place in his heart. — AFP

Sachin Tendulkar's life-size statue to be unveiled at Wankhede during 2023 World Cup

India's Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot while Australia's Alyssa Healy looks on during the Women's T20 World Cup semi final cricket match in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday Feb. 23, 2023. (AP/PTI)

India falter in knock-outs, Australia reach seventh straight T20 World Cup final

Dragon boat race championship in Udupi from today



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

PV Sindhu back in top 5, Prannoy moves to 12th in latest BWF rankings

HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu. (Photo: AP / AFP)

Pramod Bhagat wins historic badminton gold in Paralympics, Manoj Sarkar claims bronze

Indian para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat after winning Gold the Badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Saturday. (Photo: Screengrab)

Sindhu, Srikanth & Lakshya lead India's campaign at German Open

India’s Pusarla V Sindhu hitting a return against South Korea’s Sim Yu-jin during their women's singles quarter-final badminton match at the Indonesia Open in Nusa Dua on the resort island of Bali. (Photo: Badminton Association of Indonesia)

It’s ‘exams’ time for some of India's top shuttlers

Chirag Shetty (R) with his doubles partner Satvik Sairaj Rankireddy. PTI Photo

Historic title triumph: India stun Indonesia 3-0 to win Thomas Cup

India's team members pose with their nation flag after winning Thomas Cup title in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP/PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->