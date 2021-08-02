Sports Badminton 02 Aug 2021 Sindhu India’s ...
Sindhu India’s pride, one of our most outstanding Olympians: PM Modi

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2021, 1:15 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2021, 6:40 am IST
Modi also spoke to Sindhu on phone to congratulate her
P. V. Sindhu celebrates after beating China’s He Bingjiao in the women’s singles badminton bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. — PTI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed ace badminton player P V Sindhu as India’s pride after she won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.

He tweeted, “We are all elated by the stellar performance by P V Sindhu. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians.”

 

Modi also spoke to Sindhu on phone to congratulate her.

The reigning world champion became only the second Indian and the country’s first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world No. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women’s singles third-place play-off.

She had secured a silver in the 2016 Rio Games.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the 2012 London edition.

“P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India,” Kovind tweeted.

 

Congratulating Sindhu on winning her historic bronze, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote: “SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu!!! You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020! An Olympic medalist twice over! India is so proud of you & awaits your return!”

India’s lone individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra congratulate Sindhu and said “you make us super proud !!!”

Indian Olympic Association hailed Sindhu for becoming the second Indian to bag two Olympic medals.
Top wrestler and Olympic medal hopeful Bajrang Punia tweeted:    ”History has been created as its a back to back Olympic medal for India’s @Pvsindhu1. She wins the BRONZE.”

 

Former and current cricketers also congratulated Sindhu on her historic feat.
“Congratulations @Pvsindhu1. Proud of your achievement,” said former India captain Anil Kumble.

The BCCI also tweeted its congratulatory message for the badminton star.
“Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu, Sabko jodein #PVSindhu. First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Congratulations on the #Bronze,” said former India opener Virender Sehwag.

“Sensational #Sindhu!! 2 olympics, 2 medals!!    You’ve made the country proud. Hearty congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for this massive win!,” tweeted India pacer Ishant Sharma.

 

...
