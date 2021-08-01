Sports Badminton 01 Aug 2021 PV Sindhu wins bronz ...
Sports, Badminton

PV Sindhu wins bronze, becomes first Indian woman to win two medals at Games

ANI
Published Aug 1, 2021, 6:12 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2021, 6:17 pm IST
The 2016 Rio Olympic Silver medallist defeated He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes
India's PV Sindhu competes against He Bing Jiao of China during their women's singles badminton bronze medal match at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
Tokyo: Shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1.

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.

 

The 26-year-old Sindhu is now just the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also has two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver at the London Olympics 2012.

In the match between Sindhu and Bing Jiao, the former was dominant in the first game and she did not give her opponent any chance, winning it 21-13.

Continuing from where she left off, Sindhu did not relent, and in the end, she wrapped up the match in straight games.

Sindhu missed out on a chance to win gold or silver as she lost her semifinal match on Saturday against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying.

 

Tzu-Ying defeated Sindhu 21-18, 21-12 in the semifinals. On Friday, Sindhu had stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles event after defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals.

Tags: 2020 tokyo olympics, pv sindhu
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


