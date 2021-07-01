Sports Badminton 01 Jul 2021 BAI recommends Kidam ...
Sports, Badminton

BAI recommends Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth's name for Khel Ratna Award

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2021, 1:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2021, 1:36 pm IST
For Arjuna Award, BAI has put forward the names of HS Prannoy, Pranav Jerry Chopra, and Sameer Verma
Kidambi Srikanth of India in action against Anders Antonsen of Denmark, during the Denmark Open Badminton tournament in Odense, Denmark. (Photo: PTI)
 Kidambi Srikanth of India in action against Anders Antonsen of Denmark, during the Denmark Open Badminton tournament in Odense, Denmark. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has recommended the names of Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

For Arjuna Award, BAI has put forward the names of HS Prannoy, Pranav Jerry Chopra, and Sameer Verma.

 

"This time we have given two names (Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth) for the Khel Ratna award and for Arjuna Award, we have recommended HS Prannoy, Pranav Jerry Chopra and Sameer Verma," sources within BAI told ANI.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier decided to extend the last date of submission of application for the upcoming National Sports Awards 2021.

Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was June 21. The nominations/applications from the eligible sportspersons/ coaches/ entities/ universities were invited for the award and they were to be e-mailed as per an official statement from the ministry.

 

Manika Batra, Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Rani Rampal, and Mariyappan Phangavelu were awarded the Khel Ratna Award last year and it was the first time that five athletes received the honour in the same year.

...
Tags: badminton association of india, rajiv gandhi khel ratna award, rajiv gandhi khel ratna, kidambi srikanth, b sai praneeth, arjuna award, hs prannoy, pranav jerry chopra, sameer verma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

Sri Lanka vice captain Kusal Mendis in a file photo. (Photo: AFP)

Decision to drop Kusal Mendis for ODIs' was taken before Sunday's incident

Srihari Natraj in a file picture.

Srihari Natraj qualifies for Tokyo Olympics after FINA approves QT

Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk (right) celebrates with teammates after making it 2-1 against Sweden in the final Round of 16 clash of Euro 2020 at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Dovbyk heads Ukraine into Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with England

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his match against Britain's Jack Draper in the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Novak Djokovic eyes third round on Wimbledon's courts for concern



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Badminton

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal to get married

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal

Saina lashes out at Badminton World Federation

Saina Nehwal in this file photo. -- AP

Gopichand announces national badminton scholarship program

Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. (Photo: PTI)

Uncertainty continues over hosting of Thomas and Uber Cup

Badminton World Federation

Chirag Shetty, Rankireddy hope to get a new foreign coach after Olympic postponement

India's top men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty. DC File Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham