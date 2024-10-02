Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain from limited-overs cricket

Karachi: Babar Azam has tendered his resignation for the second time as Pakistan's captain with Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace him in limited-overs formats later this month.



Babar released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) around midnight on Wednesday announcing he had informed the Pakistan Cricket Board and team management about his desire to quit sometime last month.

While Babar did not state when he had informed the board and team management about his decision to quit, the 29-year-old said he wanted to focus on his batting while shedding off the workload as a skipper.

"I'm sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month," Babar wrote.

"It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role," he added.

Babar had quit Pakistan captaincy role after their dismal show in the ODI World Cup in India 2023 but he was reinstated as the skipper in white-ball formats in March this year.

However, his second stint had no change in fortunes for the team and Babar as the leader, as Pakistan performed abysmally in the T20 World Cup in the Americas in June, losing to USA and India and failing to make it to Super Eight stage.

Babar said captaincy had been a 'rewarding experience' but also added a 'significant workload' for him.

"Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload. I want to prioritize my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy," he said.

"By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth."

"I'm grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me. Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me. I'm proud of what we've achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player," he added.

Babar was first made the T20 captain in 2019, before taking charge of the Test and ODI teams in 2020.

Babar's resignation adds more to Pakistan's woes as they are set to embark on three away assignments after hosting England for a Test series starting on October 7.

Pakistan will tour Australia for three ODIs and three T20Is in November followed by a tour to Zimbabwe for as many matches later in the month.

Pakistan will then head to South Africa for three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in December after which the team will return home for series against the West Indies and New Zealand. Pakistan are also slated to host the Champions Trophy early next year.