Babar Azam Becomes First Asian to Cross 3,000 WTC Runs

Sports
DC Web Desk
13 Oct 2025 1:16 PM IST

Babar, needing only 2 runs to enter history books, joined the club in fashion with a boundary in the first test match against South Africa on Sunday

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the first day of first test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Joining an elite club of Aussies and English players, Pakistan's former captain Babar Azam became the first asian batter to amass 3,000 runs in ICC World Test Championships (WTC).

Babar, needing only 2 runs to enter history books, joined the club in fashion with a boundary in the first test match against South Africa on Sunday.

However, the right-hand batter was dismissed by Harmer for 23 runs and his tally now stands at 3,021 runs in 67 innings, with an average close to 48 in the format.

The rare feat was earlier achieved by Australia's Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja and by England's batters Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley.

The milestone now puts him ahead of legends like Rohit Sharma (2,716) and Virat Kohli (2,642).

Among Asian batters, Team India test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill with 2,826 runs stands second in the list.

Ramiz Raja stirs controvery

During Day 1 of the first Test at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium between Pakistan and South Africa, former PCB chairman and commentator Ramiz Raja was caught on a hot mic reportedly making a remark widely deemed mocking toward Babar.

He was heard saying, "Yeh out hoga, drama karega" as Babar questioned a decision in the DRS zone.

The comment quickly sparked backlash from fans, with few accusing Raja of lacking professionalism and undermining Babar unjustly, especially since replay showed no edge and the decision was overturned.
Social media erupted with calls for respect, with many lamenting that “drama” remarks should not be part of sports commentary.
